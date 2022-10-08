Though Fans of V/H/S knew they were getting another installment, they probably never expected this exciting news. At NYCC, Shudder announced that in addition to their newest film, V/H/S/99, releasing on October 20 this year, they would release another installment in the V/H/S franchise.

Titled V/H/S/85, the film will be the sixth in the franchise, which started with the original movie, V/H/S, and its sequels, V/H/S/2, V/H/S: Viral, V/H/S/94, and V/H/S/99. There are no official plot or character details at the moment, but Craig Engler, the general manager of Shudder, stated that the overall idea and premise of the franchise was to be a showcase "for both established and emerging horror filmmakers to terrify audiences with innovative takes on the found footage genre."

As the name implies, found footage is a film that appears to be a video recording that was found or discovered. Notable examples of found footage films, along with the V/H/S franchise, include The Blair Witch Project and The Taking of Deborah Logan. With the newest V/H/S found footage film installment, Engler and Shudder are "totally stoked to take Shudder members back to 1985 with a wicked new collection of scares from some of the most radical horror directors working today." While very little information about the film is available at the moment, fans of the franchise already know to expect inventive horror and storytelling.

Image via Shudder

In 2012, V/H/S was released as an anthology, with each part acting as a short found footage horror film connected by the concept that the footage had come from various VHS tapes. The segments for the first film were written and directed by David Bruckner (Hellraiser), Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead), Joe Swanberg, Ti West (X and Pearl), Adam Wingard (You're Next), and Radio Silence (a filmmaking collective). Each film follows this formula, and it stands to reason that V/H/S/85 will follow the same formula. The film has tapped Bruckner once again, and other directors involved in this new installment are Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn), and Gigi Saul Guerrero (The Purge series). Derrickson confirmed on Twitter that he had already filmed his segment.

V/H/S/85 will be released sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for further details. In the meantime, check out the Twitter announcement from Shudder and the trailer for V/H/S/99 below: