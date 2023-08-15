The Big Picture V/H/S/85, the sixth installment of the V/H/S franchise, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on September 21-28.

The franchise's latest addition deviates from the usual neon light aesthetic and explores the gritty camera quality of the 80s, tapping into the decade's obsession with serial killers and the Satanic Panic.

The upcoming film will feature short horror stories from acclaimed filmmakers and will follow the franchise's tradition of presenting a collection of short films found on VHS tapes.

The V/H/S franchise's sixth installment, titled V/H/S/85, has sets its World Premiere at 2023's Fantastic Fest, which will take place in Austin, Texas, on September 21–28. Complete with a new image teasing the movie's exploration of the '80s, V/H/S/85 is the latest addition to the found footage horror anthology franchise which includes V/H/S (2012), V/H/S/2 (2013), V/H/S: Viral (2014), V/H/S/94 (2021), and V/H/S/99 (2022).

What Fans Can Expect From the Franchise's Sixth Installment?

Planning to deviate from the franchise's usual neon light aesthetic, V/H/S/85 will explore the nostalgic and gritty camera quality of the '80s, with the Fantastic Fest teasing that the franchise will be returning with "an array of explosive, bloody scares set in a decade obsessed with serial killers and the Satanic Panic." The new image sees one of the movie's presumed final girls armed and ready to fight back.

Featuring short stories from filmmakers David Bruckner (Hellraiser), Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics), the upcoming V/H/S outing will most likely follow the franchise's typical cinematic treatment; presented as a collection of short horror films, each story — though told differently — is linked by the concept of found VHS tapes

Image via Bloody Disgusting

What Makes the V/H/S Franchise a Horror Classic in Its Own Right?

Though the horror genre has seen its fair share of experimental films over the years, the V/H/S franchise brought something new to the table with its creative and, for the most part, unstructured yet perfectly fleshed-out development. Apart from the directors involved in the upcoming film, who are clearly no strangers to the horror genre, the producers behind V/H/S/85 — which include Cinepocalypse's Josh Goldbloom and Bloody Disgusting's Brad Miska — are a sufficient guarantee that the film, like the previous releases, will be nothing short of a terrifying ride. Besides directing a segment for V/H/S/85, Bruckner will also serve as the film's producer alongside James Harris and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, among others.

Fantastic Fest's 18th edition will also premiere other highly anticipated horror outings, including The Toxic Avenger, Totally Killer, and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. V/H/S/85 will be coming to Shudder sometime in 2023, with a world premiere at Fantastic Fest set for September 21.