The popular horror anthology franchise is all set to release a brand-new, terrifying installment with V/H/S/85. The upcoming film features footage from the 80s, an era often hailed as The Golden Age of horror cinema that gave us an entry into the dark side like no other. V/H/S/85 aims to relive the creepy nostalgia of that decade of decadence through five different segments, each from a different filmmaker, but each telling an ominous story. The film marks the sixth entry in the popular V/H/S franchise and will feature a spine-chilling, analog mashup of various found footage, from snuff films to disturbing home videos, and horrifying newscasts. Fantastic Fest, where the film recently premiered, describes it as “The iconic found footage series returns with an array of explosive, bloody scares set in a decade obsessed with serial killers and the Satanic Panic.”

First released in 2012, V/H/S was created by Brad Miska (A Horrible Way to Die) as a horror anthology film where several VHS tapes are discovered by innocent people and the videos therein have menacing effects on the viewers. On its release, the film became popular among genre fans and soon turned into a series and a cult franchise that now consists of six (including V/H/S/85) such found footage anthologies, two spin-off feature films, and a miniseries. The franchise has been praised for its storytelling, innovative presentation of dated footage, and reinventing genre elements. Despite having different filmmakers and cast, each installment has an underlying connection among the diverse stories featured within the film. The V/H/S films have also served as a platform for up-and-coming horror filmmakers as well as genre experts like Ti West (Pearl) and Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), among many others.

With the franchise’s legacy, cult following, and directors like David Bruckner (The Night House) and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) attached to the project, it looks like V/H/S/85 has the potential to live up to the success of its predecessors and contains all the right ingredients to terrify you to the bones. As the film arrives this horror season, check out everything we know so far about V/H/S/85, including the film’s plot, trailer, release date, cast, and characters.

RELATED:The 10 Best Segments From the 'V/H/S' Franchise, Ranked

When Is 'V/H/S/85' Coming Out?

V/H/S/85 premiered at Fantastic Fest 2023 on September 22, 2023.

This will be followed by a wide streaming release on October 6, 2023, exclusively on Shudder.

Where Can You Watch 'V/H/S/85'?

If you want to watch the horror anthology on the big screen, and you are located anywhere near Austin, Texas, then you can head to the Fantastic Fest 2023 between September 21 and 28 and catch the screening of V/H/S/85. You can check the official events page for showtimes and tickets.

Otherwise, you can wait for another week to watch it from the comfort of your home, when the film is available to stream exclusively on Shudder on October 6.

Is There a 'V/H/S/85' Trailer?

Released by Shudder in August 2023, the official trailer of V/H/S/85 opens with what looks like a home video taken in the 80s. The compilation of several grainy footage moves quickly from one to another, switching from fun recordings of family and friends to gory and grisly murders, people shooting, buildings on fire, and more. The clip also briefly shows two detectives interrogating someone about the videotapes and how she came into possession of them. So, it’s safe to assume that the videos within the film serve as the content of the said tapes, and the detectives are trying to solve those cases. Across the minute-long clip, the trailer hints at the kind of footage that we can expect to see, and the terror that awaits the audience.

A second (and longer) trailer was released by Shudder in September 2023, teasing the dark new stories that this new installment will entail.

What Is 'V/H/S/85' About?

Here’s the official synopsis of V/H/S/85,

"V/H/S/85 takes viewers on a journey into the grim underbelly of the forgotten 1980s. Unveiled through a made-for-TV documentary, five chilling tales emerge: scientists observe an unusual boy fixated on his TV, kids embark on a lake skiing adventure, a TV crew fights to survive a natural disaster, the early days of VR awaken something terrifying, and a deadly dream is captured on tape. Sinister secrets of the 1980s come to life in a way you’ve never seen before."

Who Stars in 'V/H/S/85'?

Image via Shudder

Since it's an anthology, V/H/S/85, like all other films in the franchise, features a diverse, ensemble cast across all its segments. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Emmy-nominated Freddy Rodríguez leads the cast as Detective Wayne Johnson who is investigating a series of gruesome murders while searching for a serial killer. Rodriguez is best known for his work in popular television shows like Ugly Betty, Six Feet Under, and Bull, as well as films like Grindhouse - Planet Terror and Bottle Shock, and more.

The rest of the cast includes Jordan Belfi, James Ransone, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones, Marcio Moreno, Ari Gallegos, Forrest Hartl, Duffy McManus, Eric Pierson, Felipe de Lara, Tom Reed and Vivian Morse, among others in various roles.

Although not official, some cast members from previous installments have reprised their roles in some films. So, chances are that we might see a few familiar faces in V/H/S/85 as well, besides the above cast.

RELATED:10 Underrated Horror Anthologies (And Where To Watch Them)

Who is Making 'V/H/S/85'?

The 2012 V/H/S film and the subsequent franchise were created by Brad Miska, film producer and founder of Bloody Disgusting. Besides this popular franchise, Miska has also produced the horror films Under the Bed, A Horrible Way to Die, and Southbound. Each film features segments from different directors, ranging from recognized horror auteurs to promising filmmakers, a format that has remained constant across all the films. V/H/S/85 also follows suit where five segments are directed by David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike P. Nelson, respectively.

Established filmmaker Bruckner, best known for the 2022 Hellraiser reboot, spearheads the film with the frame segment which follows a creepy research study that ties all the other segments together. He has previously collaborated with Miska on other V/H/S films and its spin-off, Siren, as well as films like The Ritual and The Night House.

Nelson directs the second segment in the film, titled, “No Wake”, which explores body horror and extreme gun violence. The filmmaker is best known for previously directing the 2021 reboot of Wrong Turn and The Domestics.

The third segment, “God of Death”, comes from Mexican filmmaker and actor, Gigi Saul Guerrero, a director most recognized for her work on Hulu’s Into the Dark and The Purge series. Her segment follows a natural disaster that bodes terror on the rescue team.

Indie filmmaker Kermani directs the fourth segment titled, “Tknogod” which shows an art installation gone wrong. Kermani has previously directed the films Imitation Girl and the critically acclaimed, horror film, Lucky.

Last but not least, recognized filmmaker, Scott Derrickson joins the franchise with the final and fifth segment of V/H/S/85, titled, “Dreamkill” which explores videotapes of grisly murders. A notable horror auteur, Derrickson is best known for directing The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, Deliver Us from Evil, and The Black Phone. Besides horror, he has also helmed the 2008 sci-fi film, The Day the Earth Stood Still and MCU’s Doctor Strange.

Derrickson, Nelson, and Guerrero are also credited as writers for the film along with Zoe Cooper, Evan Dickson, and C. Robert Cargill. V/H/S/85 is produced by Josh Goldbloom, Chad Villella, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, James Harris, Miska, and Bruckner in associate Bloody Disgusting Films, Radio Silence Productions, Studio71, Cinepocalypse, and Shudder Original Films.

When Is 'V/H/S/85' Filming?

Image via Shudder

Bloody Disgusting announced in October 2022 that V/H/S/85 was shot discreetly alongside its preceding film, V/H/S/99 released in September 2022.