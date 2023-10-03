The Big Picture Director Scott Derrickson's new short film, Dreamkill, in V/H/S/85 connects to his previous horror flick, The Black Phone, with both featuring characters who possess prophetic dreams.

V/H/S/85 is the sixth installment in the found footage horror anthology franchise and will premiere on Shudder on October 6, showcasing segments directed by various filmmakers.

The Black Phone, based on a short story by Joe Hill and starring Ethan Hawke, has been well-received and has grossed over $160 million at the box office on a modest budget.

Beloved filmmaker Scott Derrickson has directed a short for the newest film in the found footage horror anthology franchise, V/H/S. V/H/S/85 will premiere on Shudder on October 6 and features Derrickson's sci-fi serial killer short, Dreamkill. Dreamkill follows a detective (Freddy Rodriguez) who begins to receive a series of videotapes depicting brutal murders. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Derrickson revealed that his new short film from V/H/S/85 has a blatant connection to his 2022 horror flick, The Black Phone.

"Oh, there's actually a universe crossover in there, which I guess I made it too subtle because nobody's picking it up. But James Ransone tells Detective Wayne, when he's behind the glass, he was talking about Gunther," Derrickson told the outlet.

"He says, 'He has these dreams that are prophetic.' And he says, 'My sister had the same gift. They drove her crazy, she killed herself.' And he said, 'Gunther's cousin Gwen has the same thing too. I f***ing hate it.' Well, the sister is Gwen's mom, and Gwen is Gwen from The Black Phone. It's literally the same gift, it's this ability to dream things before they happen, or have these prophetic, futuristic, surreal dreams."

In addition to Dreamkill by Derrickson, V/H/S/85 features segments directed by David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Mike P. Nelson, and Gigi Saul Guerrero. The film is the sixth entry in the V/H/S franchise. The first V/H/S film hit theaters on October 5, 2012, over 10 years ago. Beginning with V/H/S/94, the new films in the long-running franchise became Shudder original films.

What Is 'The Black Phone'?

The Black Phone was released on June 24, 2022, and received a mostly positive reception. The film stars Ethan Hawke as a child murderer who kidnaps a young boy who is able to communicate with the past victims of the vicious murderer. The Black Phone is based on a short story by Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King. The movie grossed over $160 million at the box office on a budget of less than $20 million.

Derrickson, who once directed 2016's Doctor Strange, has created several original horror films, including Sinister in 2012. Derrickson also directed Hellraiser: Inferno, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Deliver Us From Evil. Derrickson will next helm a horror flick called Two Eyes Starring, as well as the upcoming films When Gravity Fails and The Gorge.

V/H/S/85 premieres on Shudder on October 6. Check out a description of the horror anthology film below: