More than a decade after the first installment of the franchise premiered, the first trailer for V/H/S/85 has been released by Shudder, teasing the latest horror adventure coming to the platform on October 6. The new movie will explore a year that hasn't been seen in the series before, using a style that resembles the filming equipment available during the time. Mixing found footage with something that could be easily hidden within someone's childhood recordings makes V/H/S a formidable independent modern horror franchise, as the story of this enigmatic villain continues to take place across time.

The trailer once again focuses on the concept of mysterious tapes coming into contact with the new characters of the anthology, who are told that they have no idea what they're getting themselves into. Disturbing images of the attacks performed by an unknown monster are shown on these new victims, with blood splattered everywhere across the room. As of now, there aren't any clues related to how the protagonists of the latest anthology will escape the evil that's chasing them, with more tapes guiding them through the complicated path they have to follow when the curse is placed upon them. There will be nowhere left to run when the V/H/S franchise returns to Shudder.

The movies have always dealt with the concept of found footage, finding inspiration in The Blair Witch for creating the anthologies that have been entertaining fans for more than ten years. The first V/H/S dealt with a group of criminals who are hired to steal a tape from a house, only to realize that an old man has passed away while watching the content they were supposed to walk away with. Before the crew had any idea of what to do, they were already being chased by an unseen force that wasn't going to let them go, in a refreshing horror take that would spawn an entire franchise.

The Filmmakers Behind the Screams

The latest edition of V/H/S already has a list of impressive filmmakers behind it, with David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, and Gigi Saul Guerrero previously announced to be involved with the project. Bruckner directed last year's installment of Hellraiser, bringing his own spin to a spooky story that has been around for many years, while Derrickson has been busy with stories such as The Black Phone and Deliver Us From Evil. Everything is ready for Shudder's classic franchise to return, as the mystery behind the tapes continues to leave chaos wherever it goes.

You can check out the official trailer for V/H/S/85 below, before the film premieres on Shudder on October 6: