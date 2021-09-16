It has been seven years since the last installment in the V/H/S franchise was released, and now it is coming back with a bang. V/H/S/94 has released its first trailer ahead of its upcoming premiere at Fantastic Fest. The new anthology will feature shorts from series veterans David Bruckner, Timo Tjahjanto, and Simon Barrett. They will be joined by up-and-coming directors Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, and Ryan Prows.

Every V/H/S film thus far has included a wrap-around story, and 94 is no different. This time, it will center around the reappearance of archival SWAT team footage from the terrifying year that gave us New Nightmare, In the Mouth of Madness, and It’s Pat. When the brutish and ultra-masculine team responds to a call that introduces them to a box of mysterious videotapes, they discover the terrors that have been recorded, and the team finds themselves discovering the true intentions of a sinister cult.

V/H/S/94 is produced by Bloody Disgusting Films, an offshoot of the popular horror site of the same name. Radio Silence (the filmmaking team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) are also producing, having had their short “10/31/98” included in the first installment. Cinepocalypse Productions, Studio71, and Raven Banner Entertainment are among the companies helping to bring the terrifying visions of the V/H/S franchise back to life. Finally, Shudder Original Films serve as producers as well as V/H/S/94’s exclusive streaming home. It might have taken a small village to bring this iconic horror anthology back, but it will certainly be worth it.

V/H/S/94 will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on a currently unspecified date. The movie will also screen on October 4th at Beyond Fest before hitting Shudder on October 6th. Check out the bonkers trailer for the film below.

