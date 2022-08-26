An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.

The poster, which was created by poster design guru Creepy Duck Design and shared on his Twitter account, is simple yet horrifying. The poster features a city being overcome by some sort of apocalyptic disaster, while a skull resides at the top of the image. The skull has Canon camera lenses instead of eyes. The poster contains the tagline "VHS Goes To Hell." This official poster indicates that the film will feature an apocalyptic theme, since it is set twenty years ago, at the dawn of the new millennium.

Cinepocalypse and Bloody Disgusting are both behind V/H/S/99, with Josh Goldbloom producing for the former and Brad Miska producing for the latter. Modern horror auteur David Bruckner and filmmaking collective Radio Silence also serve as producers on V/H/S/99, alongside James Harris. Luke Mullen, Tyler Lofton, Isabelle Hahn, Verona Blue, Dashiell Derrickson, and Tybee Diskin currently make up part of the film's cast.

Image via Shudder

RELATED: Classic Horror Legends Get a Makeover in New Posters for Shudder's 'Queer for Fear'

V/H/S/99 contains an exciting line-up of modern horror filmmakers. Roberts has directed many notable horror titles, including 47 Meters Down and its sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Strangers: Prey at Night, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. MacIntyre helmed the 2017 horror comedy Tragedy Girls as well as an episode of Hulu's anthology series Into the Dark, a show Levin also was a director on. Joseph and Vanessa Winter directed Shudder's upcoming festival darling Deadstream, while Flying Lotus is a musical artist turned filmmaker who helmed the gross-out movie Kuso.

In 2012, the original V/H/S film was an unexpected critical and commercial success, grossing almost $2 million against a minuscule budget of approximately $242 thousand. V/H/S/2 was released the following year to similar success, but 2014's V/H/S: Viral was considered a major downgrade. Last year, V/H/S/94, which was considered a reboot of the franchise, has been noted as a return to form for the film series and became Shudder's largest opening for a film ever when it premiered on the streamer back in October. There is also a little-known Snapchat miniseries spin-off of the franchise titled V/H/S: Video Horror Shorts.

Shudder will exclusively release V/H/S/99 on October 20. Check out the official poster below: