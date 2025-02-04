Back in October, just in time for the spooky season, Shudder invited audiences to step into another world thanks to the arrival of V/H/S/Beyond. The seventh title to come from the fan-favorite anthology film series was considered by many to be the most popular of all, featuring directorial work from the likes of Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher), Christian and Justin Long (Barbarian) and Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine). Now, to celebrate the film’s DVD and Blu-ray release date on February 4, Collider is thrilled to partner with Shudder and offer a one-of-a-kind giveaway. Three participants based in the United States will be the lucky winners of a physical copy of the production that, along with the five chilling found footage-style installments, will also include a handful of special features from the folks closest to the tales of terror.

Following in the path first trodden by the six movies to come before it, V/H/S/Beyond brings viewers spine-tingling stories of horror. This time, each of the shorts centered around an otherworldly threat, while an ongoing narration tied the plots together as a sort of mockumentary with the VHS tapes’ found footage filling in the blanks. The creative folks backing each of the chapters got super creative with it, with one plot following an android hiding as a celebrity, and another depicting an alien invasion colliding with a group skydiving trip. As is now the case with the V/H/S franchise, Beyond keeps audiences guessing about what the next tale will be.

As for the special features, audiences can expect to feast their eyes on a slew of bonus content. Included in the lineup is Do You Want a Selfie?: The Making of Dream Girl, which sounds to be a featurette of Virat Pal’s installment, Behind the Scenes of Stork with IGN, Stowaway Set Time Lapse, and more.

Who Was On Board ‘V/H/S/Beyond’?

Close

The beauty of the V/H/S/ franchise is that it allows both up-and-coming and, further along, aspiring directors a chance to really let loose and go crazy with their work. This time, the talent behind the installments included two genre favorites, Siegel and Justin Long, with the former making her directorial debut through the project. Other names included Cheel (Beauty Day), Pal (Night of the Bride), Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling) and Justin Martinez (Southbound).

Find out how to enter our V/H/S/Beyond giveaway by following the link below and, in the case that luck isn’t on your side, head to wherever you buy your physical media today to pick up a copy of the latest movie from the franchise.

Enter to Win