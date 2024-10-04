Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of all the stories in V/H/S Beyond.

When the V/H/S franchise began in 2012, launching the careers of the guys in Radio Silence, it was the perfect mix of anthology horror and found footage, both of which had been suffering on their own. Combining the subgenres made both feel fresh, making anthologies feel more real and creating immediacy to found footage. Since that initial film, there have been six others of varying quality, along with two spin-offs, and while the more recent entries have been some of the best, the formula was beginning to wear thin.

V/H/S/Beyond, available to stream now on Shudder, tries something new. It's still the same format you loved before, but now with stories centered around a sci-fi spin. Gone are slashers and demons, and in their place are terrifying creatures from other worlds. Just like the others, there are many talented filmmakers involved, including Justin Long, Mike Flanagan, and making her directorial debut, Kate Siegel. Some segments are great and some feel way too familiar, but even when it falters, V/H/S/Beyond is always entertaining and filled with tension. No matter if you like it or not, the next time you step outside at night, you'll look up into the dark sky to see if someone is watching you.

What Waits Upstairs in "Stork"?

The first segment of V/H/S/Beyond is written and directed by Jordan Downey, the man behind the infamous horror comedy ThanksKilling. While there are no foul-mouthed killer turkey puppets in "Stork", we're not exactly too far off, as the title gives it away to a degree. We're following a rookie cop named Segura (Phillip Andre Botello) in a police unit with the name W.A.R.D.E.N. We see much of the action with him in the background, taping the rest of the police crew with his video camera, but there are also interspersed cuts of bodycams for the others. In "Stork", the unit is meeting to discuss how seventeen babies have been abducted in the past few months. Now, the police have a lead about where the suspect might be.

This leads W.A.R.D.E.N. to conduct a raid on a large house at night. They see their suspect, wearing a hard hat, run inside the home and quickly follow, where inside, everything goes to hell. The cops are immediately attacked by several zombie-like creatures (done with some phenomenal makeup), who all have bandages covering a hole in their foreheads leading to where their brains once were. After dispatching the zombies, the officers go upstairs, past a giant rock that has crashed through the ceiling, where they find several human babies with beaks. Watching over them is a giant, featherless stork, which attacks the cops before they kill it. This stork came down from space on the rock, turning people into its mindless horde as it watched over the babies. Are these the same ones who were abducted, or a hybrid of alien and human?

What Happens When Celebrity Worship Goes Too Far in "Dream Girl"?

"Dream Girl", from Virat Pal, is the first Bollywood entry in the V/H/S franchise. Here we're in Mumbai, India, following two paparazzi photographers, Arnab (Sayandeep Sengupta) and Sonu (Rohan Joshi), on the set of a film. They're so into their work that when Arnab cuts his arm, he stays focused on getting his photos rather than going to the hospital to get treated. The two are able to get inside a film set to watch a movie being shot with a popular young actress named Tara (Namrata Sheth). When an overworked Tara leaves the set, Arnab follows, hiding in a closet to take photos of her inside her trailer. He's going to wish he hadn't done that.

Arnab is discovered by Tara, who tries to act like he's a supportive fan who doesn't like how her manager treats her, but that gets him nowhere because Tara rips off her face to reveal that she's not human at all, but some sort of alien robot. Tara goes on a killing spree, destroying everyone in her path, but that doesn't stop her from pausing for more paparazzi photos in her true form. It looks like her manager knew what she was, but now she has been set free and is not going back. It's easy to see the parallels between "Dream Girl" and real-life celebrities. We see them as robots who aren't real people, but no matter what they do, we still want to get that great photo!

What's Inside the Spaceship in "Live and Let Dive"?

"Live and Let Dive" by Radio Silence's Justin Martinez takes the horror up into the sky. We begin on a small plane filled with skydivers, filming a fun video as they prepare to jump. However, before they can, they see something strange in the distance and then are almost hit by a military jet. We then see why, as a UFO appears near the plane. As the ship gets closer to them, something big jumps on top of the plane, sending it crashing to the ground.

Some die (one unlucky guy gets his head lopped off), but others survive the crash, including Jack, who is celebrating what is now the worst birthday of his life. "Live and Let Dive" then becomes equally frustrating and fascinating. We get the same old shaky cam (excessively so) as Jack runs from aliens who are chasing after him. They jump at the camera, inexplicably disappear, and jump at the screen again. What makes it fascinating is the alien design. They might have heads like the aliens we imagine, but they're much bigger, almost spider-like, and use laser beams in their heads to kill. Jack nearly escapes in a truck before being pulled into the sky and into the alien spaceship. "Live and Let Dive" is pretty straightforward, but it shows how sometimes what we see is more terrifying than what we imagined.

Who Is Becky in "Fur Babies"?

"Fur Babies", written and directed by Justin Long and his brother Christian Long, is the weirdest segment of the bunch, but also the one that feels the least sci-fi. In it, animal rights activists decide to investigate a woman named Becky Baxter (Libby Letlow), who is easily the best part of V/H/S/Beyond. Becky runs a doggy daycare in her home called Doggy Dream House and films videos on YouTube for her channel. She is a very chipper woman, single and clad in sweaters, who is obsessed with dogs. Literally. The animal rights group is concerned about some of her videos, which show stuffed dogs, so they decide to show up at her home posing as potential customers, with a hidden camera in tow. What they find is much worse than a taxidermied pooch.

Stuart (Matthew Layton) and Angela (Braedyn Bruner) show up at the home and are given a tour by the very friendly Becky. They notice her mantle of mounted pups and ask where a missing one named Gary is, but don't get what feels like an honest answer. Becky is so overly cheerful that it's chilling, and although we already don't trust her, the way her face falls for a moment, only to quickly regain its composure when she notices the hidden camera, is telling. Becky takes Stuart and Angela to the basement to show off more of the daycare, but it looks more like a dungeon. It's there that the duo are attacked by humans who have been surgically turned into dogs. This is the fate of Stuart and Angela as well, with the body parts of dogs, like their jaws, sewed into them. "Fur Babies" speaks to how some people love their pets so much that they treat them like people.

Does Halley Survive in "Stowaway"?

"Stowaway" is written by modern horror master Mike Flanagan and is directed by his frequent collaborator (and wife) Kate Siegel. In it, Halley (Alanah Pearce) is a woman obsessed with tales of strange lights in the Mojave Desert. Although her family has tried to stop her, she leaves her little daughter behind to investigate, making a short documentary where she interviews residents like in The Blair Witch Project. She's so single-minded that she even accidentally records over her daughter's birthday party. It's all worth it when she sees the lights for herself and gets her "I told you so" moment.

Halley discovers an almost living spaceship and steps inside. Things take a turn when she cuts her finger on a sharp string, only for floating microorganisms to quickly heal it. Halley is so in awe of the ship, which includes a spider and a sighting of an alien that she doesn't get off of it before it takes off. She's able to film Earth getting smaller outside the window before her body morphs into a more alien form, and she dies at the legs of more spiders. Halley was so obsessed with life on other planets that she accidentally gave her own.

How Does "Abduction/Adduction" Tie Into the Rest of 'V/H/S/Beyond'?

Most of the V/H/S films have a wraparound story that connects to the other segments. V/H/S/Beyond doesn't really have that. Instead, Jay Cheel's segments play at the beginning, the end, and in between the other shorts, and while they are about aliens, they don't pertain to the story we just or are about to watch. We get to see parts of a documentary, with experts talking about alien life and if it can be proven. They talk about VHS tapes made in a mansion where a Chinese family once lived. After the parents died, the oldest son lived there by himself until he vanished. The last scene shows the man being visited in his bed by an alien at night, where he is killed. No one watching can agree on if it's real or not, but that's not what matters. It's about how the video made you feel and if it looks real enough to draw you in. As one expert puts it, have you noticed that all of these supposedly real videos are made with the cheapest of VHS cameras?

