Fans looking for a spiritual successor to Tusk may be in luck. Justin Long returns to the horror stage, this time in the director's chair for his segment in the upcoming V/H/S Beyond. The new film is the seventh in the anthology horror series, and Long is directing his own short, entitled Fur Babies. Joined by his brother, Christian, Long will expose the world to another film in the genre that made him a cult horror icon. Before appearing in the wildly inventive Zach Cregger film Barbarian, Long gained fame for ventures in Jeepers Creepers, Drag Me To Hell, and – yes – Tusk. The Kevin Smith film turned Long into a visual no one should have to see, and now the actor is taking up the mantle. Christian Long teased what to expect in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

“Basically, it's about this woman who runs a doggy daycare service," he said. "I don't want to give too much away, but suffice it to say she cares more about the dogs than the humans who bring the dogs to her." While the brothers want to keep any pertinent details under wraps, this reveal is monumental. The small tidbit is certain to get imaginations running wild, especially with the horror reputation Justin Long has. He added what made them come up with this idea in the first place.

"I think a lot of people know a version of that person. Sometimes they even say it out loud: 'I love dogs more than people.' They are usually pretty positive and chipper, but there's always something a little bit off. We liked the idea of looking at that and pushing it to its extreme."

Extreme is likely what fans will get when V/H/S Beyond gets released.

Will ‘Fur Babies’ Be Another ‘Tusk’?

Close

Long has proven unpredictable with his many horror roles, but it’s hard not to find comparisons between his role in Tusk and Fur Babies. Entertainment Weekly revealed that the similarities don’t stop at animal horror. Characters will naturally be transformed into animal counterparts in the film. Justin told the outlet that he was fully aware of the connection.

"It's been in the air a little bit just because of the sub-genre of body mutilation, turning a human into something else. We thought more about Frankenstein, really, but I guess that applies to Tusk, as well. It's hard to ignore because I had that experience, and with the makeup, there's a similar DIY quality, and there's a taxidermy crossover."

Even so, the brothers promise that other influences will add to the horror story. Kathy Bates’ iconic Misery villain, Annie Wilkes, inspired them as a character who was outwardly bubbly but had an undeniable darkness underneath. Ultimately, Fur Babies stems from the love of creature effects, and in this film, there will be many. Viewers can catch the terrifying dog-men when V/H/S Beyond streams on Shudder starting October 4, 2024.