Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan have been working together for years, but nothing has prepared audiences for what Siegel has in store for her directorial debut, Stowaway. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the short story the artist has directed for the upcoming V/H/S Beyond anthology film. The new look at the project shows the performer and filmmaker preparing different scenes for her directorial debut. The stage has been set for Kate Siegel to prove to the world that she's more than just an extremely talented actress.

Not much is known about the plot of the short film, but the Entertainment Weekly article makes it clear that an alien spaceship and a young woman will be central elements of the premise. Kate Siegel is expanding on her creative output thanks to V/H/S Beyond. The upcoming movie will continue the legacy of the horror anthology franchise that has allowed smaller filmmakers to showcase their work next to legends of the genre. The last installment of the series, V/H/S 85, was released exclusively on Shudder last year.

Siegel and Flanagan won't be the only talented storytellers bringing stories to life when V/H/S Beyond premieres on Shudder later this year. Jay Cheel and Virat Pal will be some of the other filmmakers who will get a chance to grab the spotlight in the project that has been designed to express pure love for the horror genre. Other directors who have worked on stories featured in the franchise before include Scott Derrickson and Gigi Saul Guerrero. There's no telling what's going to happen once V/H/S Beyond ushers the franchise into the future.

Flanagan and Siegel Work Together Again

Close

Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan have been able to create names for themselves within the horror genre thanks to Netflix. Siegel previously starred in The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, television series Flanagan has developed for the streaming platform over the last few years. The shows have allowed Siegel to portray characters who are very different from one another. The working relationship between the duo led to something more, with Siegel and Flanagan getting married before the general audience got to know how talented they are, thanks to the Netflix productions. There's no denying that V/H/S Beyond will take the legacy of the couple in a different direction, with Kate Siegel finally consolidating herself as a filmmaker.

You can check out the new images from the making of V/H/S Beyond above, before the anthology movie premieres on Shudder on October 4.