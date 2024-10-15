Kate Siegel has spent a lot of time in front of the camera for her husband and frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan's projects, from Hush to The Fall of the House of Usher. With V/H/S/Beyond, however, she had the chance to create her own horror magic and find a star that she'd resonate with for her directorial debut segment, "Stowaway." Her ultimate choice to play Halley in the haunting alien body horror segment was a slightly unconventional one in multi-talented voice actress, YouTube star, and journalist Alanah Pearce, also known as Charalanahzard. Though it marked her first lead film role, she had the full confidence of Siegel from the beginning and it more than paid off to the point that the first-time director saw her as almost too good for her job.

To celebrate the release of V/H/S/Beyond on Shudder, Collider's Perri Nemiroff spoke to Siegel for an episode of Collider Ladies Night in which they explored everything related to "Stowaway." The conversation didn't take long to turn to Pearce's performance, however. Siegel was asked about choosing Pearce over a more established actress, and she pointed out how valuable the skills Pearce built up through years of YouTube and voice work were when working in front of a different type of camera. "Alanah had all the building blocks," she said. "They were just stacked in a different direction. She had done a ton of voiceover work and work in video games. She's a very, very successful YouTuber. She's been a journalist."

Beyond YouTube, Pearce's acting resume includes smaller voice roles in games including Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, and Afterparty, as well as the animated series RWBY. However, Siegel also got a first-hand taste of her wide range of abilities more recently through another project she's helming with Krsy Fox, Dark Corners, an upcoming animated series of spooky shorts for all ages that has Pearce writing and directing the episode "Miss Crow." Everything she's accomplished to this point led Siegel to tap her soon after an opening came up for "Stowaway." She understood that all Pearce really needed was to retool her skills for a different medium, something the first-time director said was made even smoother by her star's attention to detail and dedication:

"She's hugely successful in her arena. She's probably my most successful friend. She's fantastic, and more than that, she had the temperament. I hung out with her a bunch, and I was staring at her. I had a moment where there was an actress I wanted who I had really thought about from the very beginning, and again, however you think about it, V/H/S is a nonunion project, so I had to choose a pre-SAG actor, and I had the choice of going to auditions or finding someone that I thought I could mold, and immediately I was like, 'Oh, Alanah requires almost no molding. She just requires being put in front of this camera instead of that camera.' She's very thoughtful with her work. I'm so glad she's getting the accolades that she's getting because she deserves them wholeheartedly. She was very easy to direct and required very little direction. You just kind of had to nudge her one way or the other."

Pearce Was Almost Too Good in Front of a Camera in 'V/H/S/Beyond'

Close

Even though "Stowaway" is only one piece of the larger V/H/S/Beyond puzzle, Siegel wasted no time giving Pearce the full Flanagan experience with a Flanalogue of her own. The horror auteur was a huge inspiration for her first turn behind the camera, and he even wrote the short story, which follows a U.F.O. truther in the Mojave Desert, documenting her findings as she locates and explores an alien spacecraft. If there was one problem Pearce needed to overcome, in Siegel's eyes, it was simply being too good at nailing her lines when her big scene takes place. To make the performance more befitting of her character, they worked to add more believable imperfections and get away from how she speaks to her audience online. She explained:

"In the beginning, the first time she's on camera, she's delivering a Flanalogue, which, you know how we love our Flanalogues, and all of those mistakes were added in. Those weren't there. We would dial that in, and she was running it and she was word-perfect, and I was like, 'I think we need her to be a little less good at this.' The only thing I was dialing her back from was the fact that in the ‘90s we didn't spend all that time in front of the camera. We didn't know what we looked like. It was harder. And so she was so comfortable, I kept saying to her, 'Teacher. Teacher instead of YouTuber. Science teacher instead of YouTuber,' because it got really familiar. I was like, 'That wasn't a style until 2010. That wasn't the way that people talked to the camera until then.'"

The few hurdles Pearce faced in transitioning to a film role, however, were ultimately easy to overcome and Siegel vouched for her as a collaborator rather than just a performer. In the end, her emotional performance as a mother and conspiracy theorist grappling with the consequences of being caught aboard an alien ship bound for the stars was a team effort, as she brought a fresh perspective to the set while Siegel helped her with the technical aspects. The whole process had the Midnight Mass star wowed by how much Pearce reflected her own strengths, adding:

"Once you started doing those things, she's very much similar to me as an actress in the way that sometimes you need to get in there and give her something really esoteric and really emotionally based. Sometimes you just say, 'Hey, can you turn your face the other direction? You're covering yourself with a shadow,' and she responds to both equally well. It's just a matter of reading her in a moment and being like, 'I think she needs this,' and sometimes like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no. Sorry, it was the other one.' I just loved getting to know her as a performer, and she had such great ideas."

Just like Flanagan and Siegel are a match made in heaven, Siegel would be content to have Pearce as a go-to partner for a very long time. "Oh, yeah. She's mine forever. Nothing personal, Alanah."

V/H/S/Beyond is now streaming exclusively on Shudder. Check out the full episode of Ladies Night below.

V/H/S/Beyond V/H/S/Beyond explores a series of unsettling and interconnected stories captured on mysterious videotapes. Each segment delves into dark themes and eerie tales, presented through a mixture of found footage and archival film styles. This anthology continues the tradition of blending horror with suspense, challenging viewers’ perceptions of reality. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jordan Downey , Christian Long , Justin Long , Justin Martinez , Virat Pal , Kate Siegel , Jay Cheel Cast Alanah Pearce , Phillip Andre Botello , Jolene Andersen , Tyler Andrews , Brian Baker , Kevin Bohleber , Braedyn Bruner , Jerry Campisi , Dane DiLiegro , Mike Ferguson , Sam Gorski , Thom Hallum , Mitch Horowitz , Skip Howland , Bix Krieger , Cameron Krugman , Matthew Layton , Libby Letlow , Phillip Lundquist , Vas Provatakis , Niko Pueringer , Dominique Star , Matt Tramel Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Expand

