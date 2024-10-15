After making her debut behind the camera in V/H/S/Beyond, the multitalented Kate Siegel officially has the directing bug. The star of Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher, and other projects collaborated with her horror auteur husband Mike Flanagan in a new way to create "Stowaway." The short film is a haunting alien horror segment starring Alanah Pearce as a U.F.O. truther documenting her findings in the Mojave Desert. Helming a small piece of a larger sci-fi anthology, however, isn't enough to sate her creative desires. Speaking with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, she said she's ready to move on to something bigger and more ambitious as a burgeoning filmmaker.

"Yeah. It's like poison all over my whole body," Siegel said when asked to confirm if she still had the urge to direct again. When it comes to short films or taking a big leap with features, she added, "Shorts will be safe. It's time to move to features." As for what her first movie could look like, that remains to be seen. The obvious thought would be a horror film given her penchant for the genre at Netflix and beyond. Given the praise for "Stowaway," it would make for a fitting transition to keep her in the same ballpark she's found success in. However, Siegel wants to keep the door open depending on what's available, especially if it's something she really loves. Just like in her acting career, horror might be the likeliest space to build something, but that doesn't preclude her from taking on something completely different, not unlike her Hawaii Five-0 and The Time Traveler's Wife appearances.

"Stowaway" will act as a benchmark of sorts for her filmmaking pursuits as she looks for the projects that sing to her. She explained:

"I think I feel the same way about directing that I feel about acting; I go where the best story is. And as an actor, certain stories are available to me and certain stories are available to Natalie Portman. So, the best stories that were available to me and are available to me currently are in the genre. As a director, wherever the best story is… Because, like with 'Stowaway,' I could see it, I could watch it in my head, but when I read the script… It wasn't the exact same thing. It wasn't a 1-to-1, but there's a certain tone of a bell that rings, and I'm looking for that tone."

Kate Siegel Learned to Leave It All on the Table With 'V/H/S/Beyond'

When it came to V/H/S/Beyond, the sky was the limit for Siegel in depicting the insanity of a physicist stuck aboard an alien spacecraft careening into the stars. In her previous conversation with Nemiroff at Fantastic Fest, she discussed taking on some challenges to bring her vision to life, pulling every string possible to make her grand zero-gravity second half a reality. That freeing mindset of getting everything on the table for a film and implementing it all in some way is something she wants to bring to her next turn behind the camera, and the canvas of a feature will give her even more room to work. "Ease. That freedom. The freedom we were talking about when you empty out the suitcase and everything that you have is of use to the story," she continued. "I would like to find a way to do that as an actor, as well."

The strength Siegel has as a creator and actor is emotion. It's part of what makes her stand out when working with Flanagan, from something like Midnight Mass where she confronts childhood love and death on Crockett Island to Usher where she wrestles with substance abuse in addition to family business. She assures that whatever she does next will come directly from the heart, whether it be a horror project, a thriller, a drama, or even a comedy. No matter the approach taken, it's always been important for her to harvest something genuine for her for what she brings to the screen. "But this is the thing, everything I do comes from an emotional place — my answers, my storytelling, my acting."

V/H/S/Beyond is streaming now exclusively on Shudder. You can watch the full Ladies Night conversation with Siegel below.

V/H/S/Beyond V/H/S/Beyond explores a series of unsettling and interconnected stories captured on mysterious videotapes. Each segment delves into dark themes and eerie tales, presented through a mixture of found footage and archival film styles. This anthology continues the tradition of blending horror with suspense, challenging viewers’ perceptions of reality. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jordan Downey , Christian Long , Justin Long , Justin Martinez , Virat Pal , Kate Siegel , Jay Cheel Cast Alanah Pearce , Phillip Andre Botello , Jolene Andersen , Tyler Andrews , Brian Baker , Kevin Bohleber , Braedyn Bruner , Jerry Campisi , Dane DiLiegro , Mike Ferguson , Sam Gorski , Thom Hallum , Mitch Horowitz , Skip Howland , Bix Krieger , Cameron Krugman , Matthew Layton , Libby Letlow , Phillip Lundquist , Vas Provatakis , Niko Pueringer , Dominique Star , Matt Tramel Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Expand

