The Big Picture Get ready for V/H/S/Beyond on October 4, featuring a new short film from Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, marking her directorial debut.

The horror anthology series continues to scare audiences with new stories from a variety of talented filmmakers.

Flanagan and Siegel have more projects coming up, including The Life of Chuck premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The summer is still going strong, but it's never too early to think about the Halloween season with an update regarding V/H/S/Beyond, the seventh installment in the main series of horror anthology movies. The Shudder production will include a short film from Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, who will be making her directorial debut after establishing a career for herself as an actress. Other filmmakers who will debut new stories in V/H/S Beyond include Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez and Virat Pal. October 4 can't come soon enough for the followers of the anthology series that has frightened the world for over the course of a decade.

Mike Flanagan has earned plenty of praise thanks to his work on Netflix, where he has launched stories such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. The filmmaker has become one of the most successful horror storytellers of the past decade. And in the haunting tales he has produced for the streaming platform, his wife, Kate Siegel, has managed to leave a lasting impression with audiences. The performer played Camille L'Espanaye for The Fall of the House of Usher, and she's ready to work from behind the camera for the first time with her short film featured in V/H/S/Beyond.

Not much is known about the upcoming short film, other than the fact that it will be titled "Stowaway". The collaborative effort will be written by Flanagan. But knowing how the V/H/S series allows filmmakers to explore their creative ideas on the screen, there's no doubt that Siegel's directorial debut will give audiences something to talk about once V/H/S/Beyond premieres on Shudder. V/H/S/85 proved to be yet another major hit for the series last year. The movie included stories from Scott Derrickson and Gigi Saul Guerrero.

What's Next for Mike Flanagan?

Close

V/H/S/Beyond will allow Flanagan and Siegel to work together once again, but that's only one of the projects the couple has in store. The duo recently worked on The Life of Chuck. The upcoming movie will feature an incredible number of talented performers, including Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill and Karen Gillan. The world premiere of the title will take place at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. After that, Flanagan will focus on the next installment of the Exorcist franchise, with Blumhouse deciding to go in a different direction after the critical and box office performance of The Exorcist: Believer.

V/H/S/Beyond premieres on Shudder on October 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.