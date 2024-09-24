The eighth installment in one of the most unsettling horror franchises ever just got the first look that fans have been waiting for. Shudder unveiled the first full-length trailer for V/H/S/Beyond, the upcoming horror film which is set to premiere on the platform in less than two weeks on October 4. V/H/S/Beyond shows six bloodcurdling tapes as they unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape that aims to push all the boundaries of fear and suspense. The film stars Philip Andre Botello, Dane DiLiegro, Jolene Anderson, and Mike Ferguson, and is the latest in a long line of projects in the VHS franchise, with the most recent coming in 2023 with V/H/S/85. The franchise started in 2012 with V/H/S, and has produced five installments in between, totaling eight different projects released in just over 12 years.

Evan Dickson, Jordan Downey, Mike Flanagan, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal, Kevin Stewart, and Benjamin A. Turner are all credited as writers on V/H/S/ Beyond. You may know Justin Long from his work in the movie Dodgeball, but he's also appeared in other major projects such as Live Free or Die Hard (Bruce Willis), Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and Galaxy Quest. Mike Flanagan is an acclaimed horror writer and director, best known for creating the Netflix original series, The Haunting of Hill House, and also working on other horror projects such as Doctor Sleep (Ewan McGregor) and The Fall of the House of Usher. His wife, and frequent collaborator, Kate Siegel, makes her directorial debut with their segment of V/H/S Beyond. Flanagan will next write and direct The Life of Chuck, the sci-fi film based on Stephen King's novella that stars Marvel veterans Tom Hiddleston and Karen Gillan.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Shudder?

Shudder is one of the best streaming services in the game for horror fans, and the platform has a constant rotation of content to keep the freshest library of slashers and supernatural thrillers. It also boasts horror classics such as the original Halloween (1978), which sees Jamie Lee Curtis on the run from infamous killer Michael Meyers. Another, more recent addition to the platform is Late Night with the Devil, the 2024 horror film led by David Dastmalchian and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes. George Romero's Night of the Living Dead is also available to watch on Shudder.

V/H/S/Beyond premiers on Shudder on October 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and watch the most recent installment, V/H/S/85, now streaming on AMC.

