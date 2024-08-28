The next chapter in one of the most popular modern horror franchises is ready to come to life, as the streaming service Shudder has unveiled the first teaser trailer for V/H/S/ Beyond, the next installment in the V/H/S film series. As with the other installments in the franchise, V/H/S/ Beyond is an anthology project that will feature several short horror films. While the trailer offers only a glimpse, fans will be able to check out the film just in time for Halloween when it starts streaming on Shudder in October.

The teaser trailer provides quick shots of the different anthology stories, including a law enforcement officer fighting some type of monster, passengers on an airplane enjoying their day before the trip inevitably takes a turn, an alien-looking creature lunging out of the woods, and more. The trailer ends with an ominous voice describing the "greatest discovery in human history," though we are left in the dark as to what exactly this entails.

While most of the stories remain in the dark plot-wise, we do know what at least one of the anthologies will be; Live and Let Dive, the story featuring the aforementioned airplane, will follow a "bunch of kids going up to skydive for the first time," V/H/S franchise producer Josh Goldbloom exclusively told Collider. "Mid-air they collide with a UFO, then they free-fall." Their fight for survival continues when the group lands in an orange grove. This story was directed by Justin Martinez, who previously worked with the directing collaborative Radio Silence.

Several Stories Will Be Seen in 'V/H/S/ Beyond'

Beyond Live and Let Dive, several other horror mainstays are coming together for V/H/S Beyond. This includes the anthology Stowaway, which was directed by Kate Siegel and written by her partner, horror icon Mike Flanagan, known for The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and more. The anthology Dream Girl was directed by Virat Pal from a screenplay he wrote with Evan Dickson, and is the first Bollywood entry in the franchise. Justin Long wrote and directed Fur Babies with his brother Christian Long, while Stork was directed by Jordan Downey. A special presentation by Jay Cheel will also be featured. Details on these films remain slim, though The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Stork will feature Dane DiLiegro, best known for his classic role as the Predator in 2022's historical horror film Prey.

V/H/S Beyond comes from Shudder Original Films in collaboration with the horror media company Bloody Disgusting. Brad Miska, who originally came up with the idea for the franchise, produces for Bloody Disgusting alongside James Harris, Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse, and Michael Schreiber for Studio71.

V/H/S Beyond begins streaming on Shudder on Oct. 4. The rest of the franchise can also be streamed on the platform.