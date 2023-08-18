Created by producer Brad Miska, the V/H/S franchise is a series of found footage horror anthology movies. Each framed with a wrap-around segment and containing multiple shorts, the films explore horror subgenres from alien encounters to supernatural occurrences to human threats, providing scares for every type of horror fan.

The series is one of the most popular horror anthology properties for good reason, containing creative and frightening short films from some of the genre's most talented currently-working filmmakers like David Bruckner, Ti West, and Chloe Okuno. With so many great shorts in the franchise, there is tough competition, but certain segments manage to stand out as the very best.

10 "A Ride in the Park"

'V/H/S/2' (2013)

"A Ride in the Park" was directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Gregg Hale, best known for their work on The Blair Witch Project. The short follows a cyclist (Jay Saunders) who is attacked by a group of zombies in a woodland while attempting to film his ride on a go-pro attached to his bicycle helmet and then reanimates as a zombie himself.

The helmet-mounted camera lends a unique first-person quality to the short, allowing the story to be told from the perspective of a rampaging zombie. Telling a complete story in its short amount of allotted time, "A Ride in the Park" is a gory and fast-paced short film with a great ending.

9 "Ozzy's Dungeon"

'V/H/S/99' (2022)

Undoubtedly the most bizarre segment in V/H/S/99, "Ozzy's Dungeon" was directed and co-written by musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus. The short follows Donna (Amelia Ann), a young woman who was gravely injured on a dangerous children's game show and is now enacting revenge upon the host with the strong encouragement of her family.

"Ozzy's Dungeon" is gross, creative, and absolutely wild, as is to be expected from Flying Lotus. Each chapter of the short escalates in absurdity from the initial game show to the introduction of Ozzy, an unknowable wish-granting monster, resulting in a fantastically weird horror story and a great V/H/S segment.

8 "Parallel Monsters"

'V/H/S: Viral' (2014)

V/H/S: Viral is generally agreed upon as the weakest in the series, but Nacho Vigalondo's "Parallel Monsters" is undoubtedly the movie's highlight. The short follows Alfonso (Gustavo Salmerón), an inventor who has successfully created a portal into a parallel universe and decides to switch places with his alternate self to explore each other's worlds.

What unfolds in the sci-fi horror short after Alfonso switches with his doppelgänger is increasingly bizarre and gruesome, as the parallel Earth reveals itself to be a sexually twisted and demonic realm. 'Parallel Monsters' is high-concept and wildly inventive, and its presence in V/H/S: Viral elevates the quality of the film that surrounds it.

7 "Slumber Party Alien Abduction"

'V/H/S/2' (2013)

Directed by Jason Eisener, "Slumber Party Alien Abduction" follows a group of children and teenagers as they hang out at their lakeside house before being accosted by a sudden alien invasion. Much of the short is filmed from the point of view of a small dog with a camera strapped to his head, encouraging even more audience investment because of the adorable point-of-view character.

The gray aliens in the segment are genuinely terrifying, with their uncanny design and relentless pursuit of the kids creating effective scares and audience discomfort. Highly intense, 'Slumber Party Alien Abduction' is a great work of sci-fi horror and a very strong entry in the V/H/S series.

6 "Terror"

'V/H/S/94' (2021)

One of the most underrated segments in the V/H/S series, Ryan Prows' "Terror" follows a right-wing extremist militia as they plan to execute a terrorist attack using a creature with explosive blood. The characters are deliberately unlikeable, and the short's tension is built as the audience hopes that the militia's plot will somehow fail and backfire on themselves.

The idea of a creature with explosive blood being used as a bomb is interesting and creative, and the short's exploration of political extremism is uncomfortably close-to-home despite the film's 1990s setting. "Terror" is a strong short horror film with an engaging premise and prescient themes.

5 "10/31/98"

'V/H/S' (2012)

Written, directed by, and starring filmmaking collective Radio Silence, best known for their work on the Scream franchise, "10/31/98" follows a group of young men on Halloween night as they encounter demonic occurrences at a haunted house. As an exorcism is performed, the building begins to warp and fill with supernatural phenomena and the protagonists decide to fight to escape with their lives and rescue the woman being exorcized.

Radio Silence are some of horror's strongest current filmmakers and the short perfectly demonstrates their early potential. Telling a visually compelling and thrilling haunted house story with a delightfully grimy video aesthetic, "10/31/98" is one of the standout segments of the original V/H/S.

4 "Amateur Night"

'V/H/S' (2012)

Directed and co-written by the immensely talented David Bruckner, "Amateur Night" follows a group of men attempting to take advantage of two women in a hotel, one of whom, Lily (Hannah Fierman) begins to transform into a demonic form. Revealing herself to be a succubus, Lily wreaks havoc on the protagonists in a way that audience members cannot help but feel is rather deserved after the men's sleazy behavior.

The segment is shocking and engaging, featuring fantastic creature effects and a pitch-perfect and deeply uncanny performance from Fierman as Lily. "Amateur Night" is an excellent short horror film and is widely considered to be the best part of the first V/H/S film.

3 "Storm Drain"

'V/H/S/94' (2021)

Written and directed by up-and-coming horror filmmaker Chloe Okuno, "Storm Drain" follows Holly (Anna Hopkins), a news reporter investigating a cryptid known as "the Rat Man" thought to be living among the homeless encampments in her town's storm drains. Eventually, much to her detriment, Holly discovers that the creature (in fact called Raatma) is not only real but is being worshiped as a deity.

Raatma is a top-tier horror monster with an inventive design brought to life by incredible practical effects, and the short showcases it very effectively. One of the most memorable shorts in the entire V/H/S series with its creepy atmosphere and instantly iconic creature, 'Storm Drain' is highly deserving of acclaim.

2 "The Subject"

'V/H/S/94' (2021)

Written and directed by Timo Tjahjanto, "The Subject" is an Indonesian short sci-fi/action/horror film about the transhuman experimentation of a sadistic scientist (Budi Ross), following one of his victims (Shania Sree Maharani) as she attempts to survive a lethal law enforcement raid on the lab. The short features numerous human-machine hybrids and visually engaging action sequences, providing consistent intrigue and thrills.

As well as delivering a fantastic horror short, "The Subject" explores questions of humanity and bodily autonomy and successfully creates audience empathy for its cyborg protagonist. V/H/S/94 is one of the best films in its franchise, and "The Subject" is arguably the best segment in the film.

1 "Safe Haven"

'V/H/S/2' (2013)

Depicting one of the most terrifying cults in horror cinema, "Safe Haven" follows a film crew as they attempt to make a documentary about a doomsday cult. Written and directed by Timo Tjahjanto and Gareth Evans, the short film explores the cult's compound on the day of their prophesized apocalyptic event.

'Safe Haven' quickly devolves into violent mayhem complete with blood, guts, and demonic entities, creating the most intense atmosphere in the entire V/H/S franchise. With its engaging plot and gruesome horror, "Safe Haven" is the best segment in the V/H/S series and one of the best horror shorts of all time.

