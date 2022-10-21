Editor's Note: The following contains V/H/S/99 spoilers.An anthology such as V/H/S/99 is like a chocolate box. There are different flavors of horror, and anyone can choose which one they prefer. Fans searching for a classic ghost story will be well-served with “Shredding” or “Suicide Bid.” Monster lovers will find a fantastic creature in “The Gawkers.” Finally, horror fiends willing to throw some laughs into the bloody mix will de be delighted with “To Hell and Back.” But while preferences are subjective, there’s no denying Flying Lotus’ “Ozzy’s Dungeon” is the most deranged V/H/S/99 segment.

What Is "Ozzy's Dungeons" About?

Just like last year's hit V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99 anchor the whole anthology into a single year, which allows filmmakers to explore the events that shaped a generation, such as the Millenium Bug and the punk rock obsession. However, no segment takes the concept as far as “Ozzy’s Dungeons,” inspired by the beloved TV game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. In the game show, a group of kids must compete in several tests of skill and history knowledge as they explore a Mayan temple filled with treasures. Similarly, “Ozzy’s Dungeon” pushes kids to dangerous tasks for the public’s amusement. Instead of treasure, though, the fictional program’s host (Steven Ogg) offers a meeting with Ozzy, a magical creature capable of making any wish come true.

In the real world, Legends of the Hidden Temple ran for three seasons, from 1993 to 1995, until being canceled. In the V/H/S/99 segment, Ozzy’s Dungeon is also canceled, but for a gruesome reason. As it turns out, the tests children endure put their physical integrity at risk, so much that no one has ever won the biggest prize. And after young Donna (Amelia Ann) almost has her leg ripped off in liver television, the studio decides Ozzy’s Dungeon is no longer worth the audience. That’s already a killer concept for a short horror story, but “Ozzy’s Dungeon” has many more unsettling surprises.

RELATED: 'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights

The Game Show Quickly Spirals Out of Control

The first big twist of the segment comes after we are taken to the basement of Donna’s house, where the girl’s mother, Debra (Sonya Eddy), has tied the game show’s host to a pipe. Enraged that Donna lost the ability to walk with no compensation from the studio, the family decided to punish the host. That’s why they kidnap him and take him to the basement, where he’s forced to complete a series of tasks inspired by Donna’s television gauntlet. The difference is that the challenges in the basement are all conceived to either hurt the host or force him to crawl in all sorts of disgusting things, like human feces.

“Ozzy’s Dungeon” begins as a belove game show parody but soon becomes a sick revenge story where a bigot host gets way more than he deserves. And when the host’s final prize is getting his eyes injected with acid, we realize the segment took a turn towards some of our worst nightmares. Inside Debra’s basement, “Ozzy’s Dungeon” becomes so revolting that it ensures it takes the crown for a more disturbing V/H/S/99 segment. However, the story has a few more twists to shock us.

“Ozzy’s Dungeon” shifts once more when the host tells the family he can give Donna her wish. At first, the family thinks he’s lying to avoid a painful death, but they eventually decide to buy into the story. So, guided by the host, the family invades the studio, now guarded by men with guns. In reality, Ozzy is not a fictional character but an ancient entity capable of granting wishes. The game show’s entire set was built around Ozzy’s cave to keep it safe.

The family squeezes through the rocky tunnels with torches in their hands until they find a profane altar where a human body (Stephanie Ray) lies. Around the body, cultists in hoods chant dark poems to creatures that hide beyond the veil of sanity. Encouraged by the host, Donna whispers her wish in Ozzy’s ears. The cultists begin a ritual, the body is ripped apart, and a chaotic beast emerges from its entrails. Donna’s family begins to scream as the creature melts their minds. All the while, Donna is smiling. In one final turn of events, we find out the girl’s wish was for her family to die. Ultimately, it doesn't matter which flavor of horror you like. Each twist of “Ozzy’s Dungeon” will scar you in unexpected ways.

V/H/S 99 is available right now on Shudder.