The next chapter in the V/H/S film franchise is finally here! V/H/S/99 brings together the same anthology-style horror that fans love but with an added 90s twist. From kids' shows of the decade to CKY punk skate culture to the turning of the millennium, this newest addition to the franchise will have your skin crawling as nostalgia and fear both wash over you. Collecting five short films, V/H/S/99 will be bringing in a whole new group of writers and directors to introduce a totally new take on horror that audiences have never seen before.

If you’re looking to find out when and where you’ll be able to view the found footage film, we’ve dug through the dead man's basement, raided the cult’s compound, and watched the viral footage back to find out everything you need to know.

When Does V/H/S/99 Come Out?

As Halloween approaches, audiences are consuming horror shows and films faster than a demonic succubus consumes her unsuspecting victims. Luckily, you’ll be able to add the newest V/H/S film to your haunted holiday watch list. V/H/S/99 first premiered in September 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival. One month later, the anthology collection is scheduled for its wide release on October 20.

Is V/H/S/99 Coming to Movie Theaters?

With the current influx of films heading to theaters, you might be wondering if the latest installment to the V/H/S found footage franchise will be shown on the big screen. Unfortunately for cinephiles with a specific love for the theater experience, V/H/S/99 will only be available to stream.

Watch the V/H/S/99 Trailer

The V/H/S/99 trailer sets the stage for a truly terrifying set of tales. As the Backstreet Boys' “Larger Than Life” plays in the background, viewers can see a dark and bloody depiction of Hell, a young woman being buried alive, a hint of gruesome body horror, choreographed dances, and good old dial-up internet. These horrors and more await in the five short films that are linked together by stop-motion animation without a frame narrative for the first time in V/H/S history.

Where Will V/H/S/99 Be Streaming Online?

Don’t worry, you don’t need a VHS player to watch the footage found on these tapes. This installment of the V/H/S film series is a Shudder exclusive, so if you want to see what terror lurks in the cassettes you’ll need a subscription to the horror-only streaming service. A subscription to Shudder costs $4.75 per month after a seven-day free trial and gives you access to a huge amount of horror content, including films directed and written by some of the minds behind V/H/S/99, including the campy and surreal tale of body horror madness, Kuso by Flying Lotus, and the story of a paranormal live stream gone wrong in Deadstream by Joseph and Vanessa Winter.

What Is V/H/S/99 About?

Sticking to the same anthology style, V/H/S/99 will have a total of five found footage horror shorts centering around its main theme of the year 1999, the millennium, and the Y2K culture. The shorts include Ozzy’s Dungeon by Flying Lotus (Kuso) and Zoe Cooper (The Ritual), a story that pulls inspiration from the real-life children's game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. In the short film, a contestant of the Ozzy’s Dungeon game show is left permanently injured, and her parents kidnap the show's host to exact their revenge.

The Gawkers by Chris Lee Hill (Patchwork) and Tyler McIntyre (Tragedy Girls) tells the tale of how a group of teenage boys whose infatuation with their attractive new neighbor takes a dark turn when they learn about her dark secret. Shredding by Maggie Levin (The Black Phone) goes behind the scenes of a punk band's music video shoot, which takes place inside an abandoned music venue where the dead members of another band may still haunt the stage. Suicide Bid by Johannes Roberts (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) shows the dark side of pledging into an elite college sorority. To Hell and Back by Joseph and Vanessa Winter (Deadstream) details a New Year's celebration gone wrong where a camera crew learns what resides in Hell itself.

Where Can You Watch the Previous V/H/S Films?

The first three V/H/S films, V/H/S, V/H/S/2, and V/H/S: Viral, are all available to stream on Hulu. In these three films, audiences follow the findings of a group who were hired to investigate a VHS tape in the house of a dead man, a private investigator looking for evidence in the VHS tapes of a missing person, and a young man trying to find his missing girlfriend through the strange and horrible videos of her streaming to his cell phone. V/H/S/94, which was released in 2021, is a Shudder exclusive, and can only be viewed with a Shudder subscription. This installment shows what videos a group of dead cultists viewed in their drug-filled compound. You can stream V/H/S/94 with the link below:

Watch on Shudder

Where Can You Watch the V/H/S Spin-Off SiREN?

SiREN, the V/H/S spin-off film, is a full-length feature based on the Amateur Night short from the first V/H/S movie. Amateur Night follows the movements of a group of men who rent a hotel room to bring intoxicated women back from a local bar. When the unsuspecting and uninhibited men bring back a succubus named Lily, they get a dose of revenge that they never saw coming. SiREN is the story of how Lily came to be on Earth, who summoned her, and how she escaped their evil plan. The dark and intoxicating story will keep you on your scaly, clawed toes as the beautiful demon isn’t as innocent as she seems. Released in 2016, this tale of a bachelor party gone wrong is available to stream on Syfy and USA Network.

Read an Excerpt From Collider's Review of V/H/S/99

