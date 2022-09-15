An official teaser trailer for Shudder's upcoming horror film V/H/S/99 has been released, showcasing the horrifying circumstances captured on a teenager's home videos. V/H/S/99 is an anthology film that will consist of several shorter horror stories.

Taking place at the end of 1999, the trailer begins with what appears to be normal found footage of a group of high school friends. The group is seen laughing, hanging out with each other, and doing everything that normal 90s kids would do. However, as the trailer progresses, the footage quickly becomes darker, with images of satanic rituals, screaming teens, bloody limbs, and ax-wielding murderers filling the screen. In the background, the classic New Year's Eve song "Auld Lang Syne" is being hummed while a countdown is heard. The trailer creepily ends with a woman in a pair of "2000" glasses giving an ominous thumbs up. Throughout the trailer, the film's tagline is revealed, saying, "Before smartphones, before selfies, there was only V/H/S."

The film will be the fifth installment in the popular V/H/S series and it is a direct sequel to the wildly popular 2021 film V/H/S/94, which served as a semi-reboot for the series. The preceding films also followed a similar premise, in which several short stories are told via found footage on VHS tapes, leading to gruesome and horrifying discoveries that will make any horror fan's spine tingle. The first film, simply titled V/H/S, was released in 2012. A spinoff film, Siren, was also released in 2016, based on one of the short stories from the original film.

Image via Shudder

Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter are all serving as directors for the film. None of these directors have worked previously on the franchise, marking a first for the series. Previously, the series has used a number of mainstay directors that have become regulars behind the camera. While the full cast list has not yet been announced, James Harris, Luke Mullen, Tyler Lofton, Isabelle Hahn, Verona Blue, Dashiell Derrickson, and Tybee Diskin will all be seen in the film. The film is being produced by Bloody Disgusting and Cinepocalypse for Shudder, with Josh Goldbloom and Brad Miska producing for the respective studios. Additional producers include James Harris, David Bruckner, and the filmmaking group Radio Silence.

A number of these players, both producers and directors, have become well known in the horror space for their projects outside of V/H/S. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are known for directing the 2022 film Scream, and the collective also worked on two previous V/H/S films. Roberts is known for directing the horror film 47 Meters Down as well as its sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. While Flying Lotus is known mostly for his music, he is also famous for his work in a number of animated series.

V/H/S/99 will be released on Shudder on October 20, and will also be screened at the upcoming Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, along with a slate of other scary projects. See the official teaser trailer for V/H/S/99 below: