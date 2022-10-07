The V/H/S franchise is leaning heavily into the late 90s nostalgia with the trailer for its latest outing V/H/S/99. Revealed during its panel at New York Comic Con, appropriately titled V/H/S/99: V/H/S Goes to Hell, the footage leans heavily on the aesthetic of the era while teasing some fun, era-appropriate scares to come.

After a truly demonic intro telling viewers that "fresh souls taste the best," we jump into full 90s with Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life" as the soundtrack. The year is 1999, dial-up internet is connecting people through the web, skateboarding and punk rock are all the rage, the dance moves are fire, music acts are larger than life, and the date's about to roll over to 2000. Once the music stops though, the fun begins as the footage takes us through some 90s-themed horror scenarios from a very Legends of the Hidden Temple-like game show to silly homemade VHS tapes made with friends.

The real creepy stuff takes off when it shows a group of girls daring their friend Lilly to sleep in a coffin. She's too busy worrying about running out of air that it catches her completely off guard when a nightmarish creature bursts through intent on eating her. All kinds of terrors are on display, from more action horror to settings that look straight out of a grindhouse film. Directors Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Vanessa and Joseph Winter all had fun with the found footage perspective and analog aesthetic with close-up body horror shots, distorted screams, and violent action shots. It all ends on what can only be described as Jackass horror with a man tied up and shirtless while someone runs headfirst into him with a helmet topped with spikes. Gnarly.

Image via Shudder

RELATED: 'V/H/S/99' Teaser Trailer Reveals a New Years' Eve You'll Never Forget

V/H/S/99 comes in off the critical success of V/H/S/94 which served as a reboot of sorts for the franchise. This latest anthology is a direct sequel looking to continue the magic and, while it wasn't as universally loved by critics after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, it still holds a solid enough 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Before its release on Shudder, the film will get a couple more chances to wow the festival crowd at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival from October 13 through 20 and at the Telluride Horror Show next Friday, October 14.

For its five directors, Levin, Roberts, Lotus, MacIntyre, and the Winters, the film will mark their series debut and each brings their own strong resume of modern horror to the table. They got to work with a cast that includes James Harris, Luke Mullen, Tyler Lofton, Isabelle Hahn, Verona Blue, Dashiell Derrickson, and Tybee Diskin. Bloody Disgusting and Cinepocalypse collaborated to produce the film for Shudder with Brad Miska and Josh Goldbloom producing for the two outfits respectively. Also on board to produce is horror master David Bruckner who kicked off the franchise by directing the first film. Other producers include James Harris and Radio Silence.

V/H/S/99 is slated to stream on October 20 on Shudder. Check out the trailer below.

For more NYCC news check out these stories: