Viacom Renews ‘The Office’, ‘Parks & Rec’ Cable Deals; How It Affects Streaming

Two very popular NBC comedies, The Office and Parks and Recreation, just got a sweet deal extension with Viacom that will keep them on the air until at least the mid-2020s. Both series were created by comedy TV maverick Mike Schur and have garnered large fanbases while they were on the air and thanks to their accessibility on Netflix.

According to Variety, Viacom has seen fit to extend the deals it has with NBCUniversal for The Office and Parks and Recreation. The extension only pertains to the syndication deals struck by Viacom, too. So, as Variety reports it, this means the move for both Schur creations to the yet-to-be-launched NBCUniversal streamer, Peacock, will not be affected. It also means The Office will air on Comedy Central through 2021. The Steve Carell-led comedy will then air in a “non-exclusive window on Viacom Media Networks through 2025.” As for Parks & Rec, the Amy Poehler-led series will continue to air on Comedy Central through 2024.

In addition to these syndication deals, we learned earlier this year that both The Office and Parks & Rec would be leaving Netflix and Hulu for Peacock in 2020. Both shows have been among the most popular on the major streamer, so naturally it was big news when NBCUniversal announced their plan to pull them and bring them back onto the NBC-focused streamer. Both shows will be available on Peacock when it launches in April 2020.

