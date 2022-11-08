Wakanda is perhaps best known as the producer of one of the strongest substances in the universe — Vibranium. But what is this metal?

Ryan Coogler’s 2018 superhero film Black Panther is all set for a sequel in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With the movie’s trailers having promised some big names brought directly from the Marvel comic book world, the hype is, quite understandably, through the roof! Geared for a November 11 release, the film, like its predecessor, is set largely in the fictional country of Wakanda, the land of technological advances. At the base of said advances, however, reigns proudly a single substance as the very foundation of the country’s success and economic growth — Vibranium.

What is Vibranium?

Established by Marvel Studios as the rarest metal and one of the strongest substances on Earth, Vibranium is an element obtained upon mining — and not just anywhere. Harboring the ability to absorb, as well as store huge amounts of kinetic energy, it can only be mined in Wakanda, the East African homeland of the mighty Black Panther. Of course, as seen in Black Panther, this does not prevent the metal from being smuggled abroad.

Since Vibranium carries unmatched strength and durability, it is quite frequently used for making war weapons, as well as armor. In fact, Okoye (Danai Gurira) of the Dora Milaje is primarily seen wielding a traditional Wakandan Spear, the spearhead of which is made purely of Vibranium, while commanding her troops. Additionally, Captain America’s (Chris Evans) signature shield happens to be forged of Adamantium, an alloy of Vibranium.

Vibranium And The Black Panther

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel superhero Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) most notably dons a trademark costume made out of Vibranium. Meshed in his suit are micro bits of the versatile metal, which aid in absorbing the impact of the objects he may be attacked with in battle. Vibranium also prevents Black Panther from being stabbed, halting the blade’s momentum when directly aimed at his metal-clad body.

So necessary is the Wakandan metal to the whole get-up of Black Panther, that even the soles of his shoes contain bits of the substance, effectively enabling him to scale great heights, walk on water, and land upright upon surviving long falls. A variant of Vibranium, called Anti-Metal, makes up Black Panther’s retractable claws.

Vibranium In Wakandan Tradition

Image via Marvel Studios

According to Wakandan tradition, a native plant has to be consumed by the new heir to the Black Panther throne. The plant, known as the Heart-Shaped Herb, is shown to have been using Vibranium for thousands and thousands of years, as the very source of its powers of bestowing upon the heir of Wakanda enhanced abilities. Consumption of the Heart-Shaped Herb is directly linked with the ability to better serve and protect the country, and in the event of a ritualistic battle, the royal must drink a serum to effectively rid themselves of its powers to better match their opponent’s strength.

Many Powers Of Vibranium

Although Vibranium is stronger than steel, it miraculously weighs only a third of its weight, granting speed and agility to Vibranium weapons and the body donning Vibranium suits — typically Black Panther. Since the metal is vibration-absorbent, it is almost indestructible in the face of physical damage and weakening. Interestingly, Vibranium, in its ability to store as well as deflect kinetic energy, can allow bullets to ricochet off its wind-resistant surface.

In its great magnetic and conductive properties, the metal powers the whole of Wakanda. From the country’s inhabitants’ clothes and technology to fauna and weapons. Moreover, as the law of conservation states, energy can neither be created nor destroyed, but only converted from one form to another, Vibranium can transmit light energy upon great impact to its stored kinetic energy.

Vibranium’s Kryptonite

Image via Marvel Studios

Even the most powerful substances have their weaknesses, and Vibranium is no exception. The Wakandan metal, although near indestructible, is shown to be able to melt under the heat produced by the Mind Stone, when coupled with a single lightning bolt, courtesy of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Mjølnir. The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), too, can break through and disintegrate it with her telekinesis, while the metal can basically fall defunct upon making contact with any sonic-based equipment. Vibranium, in its unrefined state, also happens to be highly unstable, and it is believed that significantly great amounts of strength can match it in its durability.