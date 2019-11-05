Vice Press Con-Exclusive Prints Include ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’

0

Thought Bubble Comic Conventions, the biggest independent comic convention in the UK, runs next weekend at the Harrogate convention center in Leeds. The convention is curated by Tula Lotay and focuses specifically on comics, creators, and art, and Collider got a sneak peak at some of the exclusive prints that will be available.

First, there’s a truly awesome Back to the Future set by Florey, depicting the Hill Valley clock tower in both 1955 and 2015. There’s also a righteous Thundercats print by Henrik Sahlstrom that demands to airbrushed onto the side of a prog rock band’s touring van immediately.

To kick off the convention, Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery will be hosting a special screening of Shaun of the Dead. Attendees will have the chance to purchase a special, screening exclusive screen print poster, with a regular version being on sale at the convention from their table and later online. Tickets are available from www.Vice-Press.com/shaunofthedead

You can check out some of the prints below. As we mentioned, these are convention exclusives, with any remaining prints will be on sale from Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery on Tuesday the 12th of November from 6pm UK Time, 1pm EST. So if you’re anything like us and you’re feeling a mighty need to put these prints in your home, you should do everything in your power to make it to Leeds on November 9th and 10th.