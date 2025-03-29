The Righteous Gemstones final season is airing now on HBO, and it’s hard to imagine a future of laughter and southern-fried social commentary without it. Ricocheting wildly between more sophomoric comedic beats and deeper character study, The Righteous Gemstones is arguably Danny McBride’s masterpiece. And in a show of infinitely quotable characters that are as likely to induce a shocked gasp as laughter, Baby Billy Freeman might be the most quotable. The near-whimsical grifter is easily the show’s most beloved figure, thanks to Walton Goggins’ willingness to melt right into that wig. But this wasn’t the first venture into freaky little archetypes and over-the-top comedic beats for Danny McBride, nor is it his first collaboration with Walton Goggins.

In Vice Principals, Danny McBride – along with frequent writing and directing contributor Jody Hill – focuses on the deranged diplomacy and varied challenges of running North Jackson High School. When the principal retires, two teachers wildly different from one another, Neal Gamby, played by McBride himself, and Lee Russell, portrayed by Goggins, cross every line possible in their pursuit of proving themselves ready for the job.

What is 'Vice Principals' About?