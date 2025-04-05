The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) may be back, but it seems like he won’t be making the transition to the big screen anytime soon. Wilson Fisk first made his return at the end of Hawkeye, the Disney+ series led by Jeremy Renner, and he also later reprised his role in Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off series. Fisk is officially back, thanks to the recent release of Daredevil: Born Again, but fans are still curious if there are other avenues for him to show up. However, during a recent interview on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about Daredevil: Born Again, D’Onofrio revealed that various rights and licensing restrictions prevent him from appearing in any movie:

"I'm only usable for television shows. Not even a one-off Wilson Fisk movie. It's all caught up in rights and stuff. I don't know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all."

This is certainly disappointing, especially with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to begin production this summer ahead of its 2026 release date. Kingpin and Spider-Man have a history that goes back years, and many have proclaimed that he would be the perfect villain to face off against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as the MCU transitions to telling more street-level stories for the web-slinger. This also kneecaps one of the most beloved established characters to join the MCU in quite some time, and it likely affects other heroes such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Cox did make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it was only as Matt Murdock and not as Daredevil. Despite Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and a Punisher special both coming next year, the big-screen future of Marvel’s Netflix characters remains in limbo.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Co-Star Charlie Cox Has Been in Five MCU Projects

Charlie Cox has been in three MCU projects between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Daredevil: Born Again, giving him five appearances total in the Multiverse Saga, more than any other actor. After suiting up as a "really good" lawyer, Cox then returned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for a brief fling with Jen (Tatiana Maslany) before returning to Hell’s Kitchen. He also showed up briefly in an episode of Echo to face off against Maya Lopez before retreating into the shadows. Cox most recently voiced an alternate version of Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

For now, it seems Vincent D'Onofrio will only be seen on the small screen.