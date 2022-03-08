Are the bodies of your victims piling up in your freezer? Are there too many toes in your ice tray? Don't worry, there's a group for you, and it's Vicious Fun. RLJE Films has just obtained select rights to the Shudder serial killer horror film, and will be releasing the film to VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray in early April.

Vicious Fun tells the story of Joel (Evan Marsh), a film critic for a nationally run horror magazine who, through a combination of fatal misfortune and misunderstanding, finds himself in the midst of a nontraditional support group. But instead of gathering to discuss grief or the benefits of a macrobiotic diet, the group instead uses their meetings to discuss their habit of murdering people in a, well, serial sort of fashion. Joel will have to find a way to blend in with his demented cohorts or else he risks becoming one of their many unfortunate victims.

Vicious Fun is directed by Cody Calahan, who has previously worked on Canada’s Worst Driver and The Oak Room. Vicious Fun was written by James Villeneuve, who previously worked on The Ticket, a 2018 film that told the story of a blind man who regains his sight. Along with Marsh, the film stars Amber Goldfarb, Ari Millen, Julian Richings, Robert Maillet, and comedy heavy-weight David Koechner, who has worked on many iconic films and television shows such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The Office.

Image via RJLE Films

RELATED: Why the 'Hatchet' Series Was Just What Horror Needed

The DVD and Blu-ray releases of the film will include several special features and featurettes including filmmaker commentary, deleted scenes, alternate takes, a blooper reel, a featurette entitled 'From Script to Screen', a behind-the-scenes photo gallery, and the trailer for the film. The cover art for the film's physical release formats also displays the 'splashy' nature of the film, with Joel featured alongside the sinister crew that he is trying to escape, with a dash of red across the center.

VICIOUS FUN will be released to VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on April 5, 2022. The DVD will be available for $27.97 and the Blu-ray will be available for $28.96 at standard retail price. Until its release, however, you can check out the trailer, which gives a glimpse into the bloody hilarious film:

