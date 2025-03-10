Having grown stale in his native New York, Woody Allen took an extended trip to Europe, where he made some of his best films of the 21st century. England gave us Match Point, France gave us Midnight in Paris, and Spain gave us Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Of the three, Allen's Spanish escapade has the most in common with his most famous New York movies (Annie Hall, Manhattan, and Hannah and Her Sisters among them), comedic studies of intellectuals who are constantly foiled by matters of the heart. Yet there's an added element of danger to this one, as it explores the complications that arise when passion and violence become intertwined, and how art and love become inseparable.

'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' Weaves a Complicated Romantic Web