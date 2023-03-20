Today marks a major change for Marvel Studios, as Victoria Alonso has left the company after more than a decade of working to bring comics to the screen. During the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with 2008's Iron Man, Alonso joined the team at Marvel as a co-producer. It wasn't until the massive 2012 crossover, The Avengers, that she became an executive producer on every subsequent Marvel Studios production, including the television series' produced by the company for Disney+. The executive was even involved with projects that haven't been released yet, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

Iron Man was part of a bigger universe from the start, but little did we know what the MCU would become. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, the movie told the story of how the billionaire was trapped in a cave, with no way of telling his allies or the American government where he was. Using every resource he had at his disposal, Stark built the first prototype of his Iron Man armor, which he used to escape captivity while he tried to get back home. Due to the suit being compromised of mostly spare parts, Tony crashed in the desert, where he was finally rescued. When Jon Favreau directed the origin story, he was setting the foundation for the biggest cinematic franchise in history.

Years later, the story that began in that cave would conclude in one of the biggest movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame. Five years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) devastated the planet by disappearing half of all living things, the Avengers are given a second chance to recover what was lost. After Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) escapes the Quantum Realm, he inspires the team to travel in time to steal the Infinity Stones from the past, so they can bring everyone back.

Victoria Alonso's Dedication to Marvel Studios

During an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub, Alonso explained what she focused on during the post-production process of Captain Marvel, as the conversation took place in order to promote the home media release of the 2019 blockbuster. She mentioned that the team concentrated on making the movie feel less male-oriented, in the sense that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) shouldn't need to fit the archetype of a male action hero, defining her own path instead. Alonso was always an advocate for diversity within Marvel Studios, and the passion she had for continuously building the universe millions of people from all over the world enjoy seeing is exemplary.

Alonso's career at Marvel Studios began in 2006, adding her stamp to the whole MCU until her tenure ended this month. The next MCU film to be released in theaters, which has Alonso attached as an executive producer, will be James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.