Victoria Alonso was a long-time producer and the VFX chief at Marvel Studios before she was let go back in March. At the time, rumors were swirling over the reasoning. One reason being her involvement in the film Argentina, 1985, and while that has been pushed back against, it still highlights one of the issues with Alonso's firing: No one knows why. In a statement (via Variety) from Alonso's lawyers during the height of the news, said that it was ridiculous to think her involvement with the movie was what caused this and went on to say "Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible."

All this to say that it seems now that Alonso and Disney have reached a deal. In an exclusive to Deadline, the deal is reportedly in the multi-million dollar range and when they reached out to either party for comment, neither Alonso's team or Disney responded. Alonso was represented by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP during her fight with Disney (that has been happening for nearly a month). But this is clearly the end of Alonso's career with Marvel Studios.

Alonso's attorney, Patricia Glaser, was reached out to for comment by Deadline but no response came from her office. So all we know at the time is that the deal is met and that Alonso's work with the company is over, which is sad for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who saw the work that Alonso has put into the franchise since it's beginning in 2008 with Iron Man.

Who Is Going To Take Her Spot?

While directors throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come and gone, the creative team, for the most part, has stayed the same. Being led by Kevin Feige, we typically knew who we could trust to be working on the latest Marvel movie. Alonso was a major part of that and this fight did shock fans who had loved their collaboration on these movies spanning over the last nearly 15 years. And the details of their fight and the reasoning behind her departure are all still unknown to the general public.

Now that the deal has been met, it remains to be seen whether Glaser's comments about Alonso's side of things will be told or Disney's pushback against the narrative saying "It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio," will be true.