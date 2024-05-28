The Big Picture Victoria and Trevor faced relationship troubles from their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Freeform’s latest reality series, Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise, follows a close-knit group of friends who are dealing with their interpersonal relationships on the small island of Grand Cayman. The reality series was been packed with drama thanks to multiple situations, but the biggest bit of drama happened right at the end of the season, thanks to a bachelor party.

Victoria and Trevor Coleman got married shortly after filming ended for Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise. Their bachelor and bachelorette parties were both moments of conflict for the majority of the cast. Victoria’s bachelorette party started out well enough but soon took a turn when alcohol led to a tearful fight between Chelsea Flynn and Courtney McTaggart. Despite the chaos around her, Victoria chose joy, enjoying her food and drinks rather than jumping into the fray. Trevor’s bachelor party, on the other hand, took a turn for the worse when Trevor got blackout drunk while the men were in Miami for his festivities. Dillon Claassen, as his best man, planned the event by having the men party it up at a strip club but lost sight of the groom without realizing it. Unfortunately, Trevor’s drunken state led him to make decisions that would negatively his impending nuptials.

Despite this experience, the couple was able to work through the issue, leading to an incredible healing journey that strengthened them as a couple. Collider spoke with Victoria and Trevor about the incident and the paths they took to get to where they are today.

Being on ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise’ Ultimately Had a Positive Effect On Victoria and Trevor’s Relationship

People make mistakes in relationships all the time. Sometimes, these mistakes are utterly devastating, while others are able to work things out, learn, and grow from these errors. “Honestly, looking back; even watching the first couple of episodes, I hardly even recognize that person. I feel like I've aged five years, and it forces you to really look at yourself, you know? There are good things that I recognized, and I wanted to evolve and work on,” Trevor shared when asked about his experience filming the show.

Victoria said, “It was a challenge for me at first, when it was all just new to me, it took some time getting used to. It almost felt unnatural, but I think, as the days went on, we almost forgot the cameras were there.” She added, “We didn't know If we should say this or should say that because we were afraid of stepping over any boundaries. But as we all got comfortable with, you know, just the storylines too, we all felt comfortable enough to share our opinions about everything without hesitation.”

It’s a good thing that they were able to adjust to the cameras, as things took a turn in their relationship following the bachelor party incident. Trevor took full responsibility for what happened, and their relationship was able to grow when he took steps to better himself. He said, “When you can take those mistakes that are made, as long as you actually work through them and you take it as a lesson, then there's no negative downside to it. I mean, it happened, you own it up, and you just make sure that you change that and, you know, don't do it again. Figure out what caused it to happen in the first place and work on that part so that everything can be looked at in a positive light. It's a learning experience.”

Trevor Ignored the Stigma Surrounding Men Getting Therapy and Hopes Other Men Will Be Inspired To Do the Same

After the bachelor party incident, Trevor began therapy, which is ultimately what helped them as a couple come back together stronger. Victoria said, “It's unfortunate for us that we had to, you know, live through this on camera, but hopefully somebody can relate to that,” adding, “So many men, they don't want to do [therapy]. They think that it would belittle them. And that's the issue.” And she is right; according to OrlandoHealth, men are less inclined to do therapy as “seeking help may be viewed as a ‘weakness,’ leading men to be hesitant about seeking psychiatric help.

Difficulty expressing emotions. Men may struggle to verbalize their feelings or share them with others, coupled with the ingrained belief that they should ‘man up’ and deal with it themselves.” Trevor was initially a victim of this way of thinking. He shared, “I never wanted to admit that I was at the point where I needed to see a therapist or anything because there is a social stigma around it. Within the first week of actually getting one, I was like, ‘Oh my golly, I want to tell all my friends about this [laughs].’”

Victoria is incredibly proud of him, and the love they have for each other is palpable when being in the room with them. “If you could admit that you have that issue, you know? The first step is admitting you have a problem. And if you're able to do that, then you're one step closer to being that person that you want to be,” she said of his decision to get help. Trevor shared earlier, “I started seeking therapy on just, you know, being the best person I could be,” adding, “Not just for myself, but for my wife, because she deserves the best. And so, yeah, last year has probably been the greatest self-betterment journey that I've actually done in the last 35 years.” Victoria followed this up, saying, “It sounds funny to say that, right? You think that, you know, being on a reality show would do the perfect job [helping us]. This past year, since filming, it has been an evolutionary year for us as individuals and in our relationship.”

Their story is a true testament to the power of therapy. Trevor faced his inner demons, and it brought them closer together. It’s proof that stigmas only cause pain and suffering, and breaking free of them is one of the many keys to happiness.

The first season of Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise is available to stream on Hulu.

