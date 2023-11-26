The Big Picture Victoria Beckham's wit and British humor make her perfect for TV, as showcased in her 73-question interview with Vogue.

Her time with the Spice Girls and her "posh" persona have helped her navigate the media and maintain a fashionable image.

In the TV film "Coming to America," Victoria adapts to the LA lifestyle, confronts Perez Hilton, gets her driver's license, and throws the opening ball at a Dodgers game.

Victoria Beckham was once asked about something you may not know about her, and "comedy gold" is what she answered in her 73-question interview with Vogue. Her wit and British humor make her perfect for TV. In 2007, Victoria moved to the US right after her husband, David Beckham, signed with a local soccer team, the Los Angeles Galaxy. The couple had settled in Spain for a while, and Victoria traveled a couple of weeks early to film her one-time television reality film Coming to America. The segment was reportedly planned for a six-episode reality show, but due to rating negotiations, the project was set for a 45-minute-long TV special on NBC.

Victoria's ability to handle the media is partially thanks to her time with the Spice Girls. Her "Posh" persona left her with a "responsibility to the fashion community" meaning that from there on, she would never smile in front of a paparazzi camera to come off as fashionably miserable as possible. In 1994, she joined the musical group that launched her to stardom and pop-culture icon along with former X Factor Judge Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton. Before Coming to America, Victoria had already been on four documentaries: Victoria's Secrets for a UK channel in 2000, Being Victoria Beckham in 2002, The Real Beckhams in 2003, and Full Length & Fabulous: The Beckhams' 2006 World Cup Party. She also recently starred on Netflix's docuseries Beckham, in which she recounts her role in David Beckham's soccer journey and the struggles of keeping up with his demanding travel lifestyle. With already five docuseries and incredible camera presence, a nice family, a fashion line, and an incredible sense of humor, not having a reality show is a shame.

Beckham Release Date October 4, 2023 Cast Fisher Stevens, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Eric Cantona Main Genre Documentary Genres Documentary, Biography, Sports Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Victoria Beckham Was Practically a 'Real Housewife'

Imager via NBC / CTV

In Coming to America, Victoria had essentially one job: adapt to the upper side of the LA lifestyle. In the TV film, Victoria brought her A-game and did what every housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would do. In her three-week stay, aside from being followed by paparazzi everywhere she went, she went shopping for gifts, got to throw the opening ball at a Dodger's game, went and got her driver's license, went sight-seeing to purchase a multi-million house, and confronted the infamous Perez Hilton.

At first, she's seen with David in an outdoorsy, sexy photoshoot for W magazine in Spain. She then takes her flight, lands at LAX, and is welcomed by a swarm of paparazzi. Her makeup artist and hairdresser, who are also her longtime friends, travel with her and help her "hire an assistant" —the equivalent to her "glam team" in Real Housewives lingo. The woman who plays her assistant had been allegedly hired before filming, and some parts were partially scripted.

After she settles in the family's rental home, she goes and practices driving to get her driver's license. Unscripted or not, she's pulled over by a police officer, who asks her to be more careful. When he asks her for a driver´s license, she hands over her Spanish license. She later jokes, "I was completely shocked and devastated because...I was wearing flat shoes." As far as the scolding goes, the police officer lets her go with a warning. Sure enough, the crew follows her to the DMV. The rest of the citizens waiting in line to get their picture taken get a stand-up comedy performance while they wait. Victoria starts posing for the camera like she would in a fashion photo shoot. Her tone-deaf British persona comes on, and she kindly asks the DMV worker, "Do you do retouches?".

Back when Perez Hilton was the default Hollywood internet troll, Victoria's assistants came across an article calling Victoria an "alien". She then decides to get in touch with Hilton to meet him at a coffee shop to confront him and "sort" him out —as maybe someone like Lisa Vanderpump would confront Adrienne Maloof, so to speak. Eventually, the two meet up at a local coffee shop, not without a group of photographers following their move from outside. It all seems in good fun, and ironically, Perez offers Victoria a cookie. She accepts it but doesn't eat it. She then explains herself: "I don't want to be seen smiling, having fun, or eating. Perish the thought... Not when there's press here. 'Cause I can´t be seen to actually eat." In old friendly fashion, the two of them hash it out and talk about celebrities they don't like and share jokes about Victoria sending him "nude pics" of her husband for later.

Also, in Lisa Vanderpump fashion, Victoria was asked to throw a first-ball pitch at an LA Dodgers game. She somehow manages to pull this off and recounts the event later: "I hope I don't let everybody down, though; that's the thing... When I phoned David, I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to throw out the first pitch. Everybody in America says this is a really big deal; this is great', and he says, 'Don't embarrass yourself', which I will. What if I can't find the ball to throw the ball? Who gives me the ball? Imagine if they all just go 'Get off! What are you doing? You stupid tart. Imagine... That was incredible. I think David would be so proud. I think I've been welcomed to America. People want us to be here. They want us to do well."

Victoria Is Still Funny In 'Beckham'

Image via Netflix

Earlier this fall, David Beckham's docuseries was released on Netflix. Although it mostly features David and his family, Victoria doesn't waste a minute in her interviews. In one of her many funny moments, she jokingly humbles herself by saying she grew up working class. David immediately interjects on camera, telling her to "be honest". Victoria was going on about her family's "humble" background: "We both come from families that work really hard. Our parents worked really hard, we're very working... working class." David interjected for a second and said, "Be honest! What car did your dad drive you to school in?" After accepting David's comment, she reluctantly admits: "So my dad...in the eighties, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

On a more serious note, Victoria reveals she received news that David had agreed to play for an Italian soccer club in Milan and wasn't all that happy. They had just moved to the US. "What do you mean you want to go to Milan? Like, we just moved from one side of the world to the other for you. What I signed up for was us being in LA as a family. So I didn't expect to turn up in LA, have everything perfect, and then he goes, 'Oh, guess what? Surprise! I'm going away again'. It was going to be another time when I was left at home on my own with the kids. All things considered, we just never know what the future may hold for this British icon.

