[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Depravity]

The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates this exclusive Q&A with Depravity writer-director Paul Tamasy.

Starring Victoria Justice, Dermot Mulroney, and Taylor John Smith, Depravity is a twisted thriller about a group of roommates who accidentally kill a serial killer.

During this interview, Tamasy discusses working on Air Bud, The Fighter, shares behind-the-scenes details on Depravity, and teases what he's directing next.

From one of the creative minds behind the Academy Award-nominated film The Fighter and Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare comes a Hitchcockian thriller "for a new generation." Before his feature debut, Depravity, hit streaming, Oscar-nominee and writer-director Paul Tamasy joined Collider's Steve Weintraub for a post-screening Q&A to share some career highlights, the making of the film, and what audiences can expect from him next.

Starring Victoria Justice, Dermot Mulroney, Taylor John Smith, and Devon Ross, Tamasy's script for Depravity upends audiences' expectations until the very last scene. This trio finds themselves in hot water when they break into the apartment of their neighbor, who they suspect to be a serial killer. When their break-in goes south, these roommates land themselves in a twisted game that leaves them fighting for survival.

During this spoiler-filled conversation, Tamasy digs into the plot twists in the movie, the big swings he was willing to take, and the deleted scenes he wishes were still in the final cut. He discusses his career from co-writing one of the late '90s most iconic family films, Air Bud, to introducing his eight-year-old to a full method Christian Bale on the set of The Fighter. For all of this and what projects to be on the lookout for, check out the full interview in the video above or the transcript below.

The Dog In ‘Air Bud’ Really Can Play Basketball

Image via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

COLLIDER: A lot of people don't realize early in your career you worked on Air Bud.

PAUL TAMASY: Right. Now I'm killing dogs on screen.

Right. I just did not expect this to come from the mind of one of the co-creators of Air Bud. I just want to say well done.

TAMASY:Thank you.

When you think all the way back, it's at least 20-something years. What do you remember about making that? Is it like, “Never talk about Air Bud again?”

TAMASY:No, I'm really proud of Air Bud. Actually, it's the film that people always bring up to me the most even more than The Fighter. The thing I remember the most was the fact that that dog could really play basketball. I'm serious. The dog came first, and when I saw that dog being able to shoot, I built the movie around the dog.

You're being dead serious.

TAMASY:I'm being dead serious.

I really thought you were being facetious.

TAMASY: No. A lot of people think there was CG in that film. There was no CG. The dog was shooting every basket you see in that film.

Christian Bale’s Method on the Set of ‘The Fighter’

Image via Paramount Pictures

I am fucking stunned now. I do want to touch on The Fighter, though. For people who don't realize, you were one of the writers of The Fighter. When did you realize, “Wait, this could be a really special film?”

TAMASY: Honestly, the first time Dorothy Aufiero pitched it to me over the phone, and the minute I started working on it. Even after the movie got nominated for Oscars, I would always be asked, “Did you think this film would get nominated for Oscars?” The truth was, I always said yes, because from day one when we started working on the script, I knew it was that kind of material. I did.

For people who don't realize, Hoyte Van Hoytema shot The Fighter. He works with Christopher Nolan all the time, and he's the one who shot Oppenheimer. That’s one of the reasons it looks so good. Do you have any strong memories of making that film?

TAMASY: Taking my son up to meet Christian Bale because Batman [Begins] had just been out. My son was really young at the time, and he was like, “Dad, I really wanna meet Batman.” I said, “You're not gonna meet Batman, you're gonna meet Dicky Eklund, crack addict because Bale is in character when he's on set.” So literally, I brought my son up to meet him, and he was really expecting to talk to Batman, and he stayed in character the whole time. He was talking to him like a crack addict to my eight-year-old kid. The man is a craftsman. He ate a can of tuna fish and an apple throughout the whole shoot; that's how he lost all that weight. He's really die-hard.

I know you've been trying to develop this for a very long time, but if you could get the financing to make anything else you want, is there another script on the desk or something that you've always been eyeing that you would just love to make?

TAMASY: Yeah. The very first script I sold in this town for big money was called Toad Trip, and it's about a man who gets turned into a toad and has 48 hours to get somebody to love him or he's gonna be a toad forever. Every studio in town, literally every studio in town, tried to buy this script. It eventually went to DreamWorks, and now Paramount owns it. It is, to this day, my favorite script that I've ever been involved in. It still hasn’t been made, though, but we're working on it. It's live-action, so if you can picture a talking toad in a live-action world…

How close did it come to getting a green light?

TAMASY: It got really close at DreamWorks for a while and then at Disney for a while, but then I heard they were making Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, so that kind of got in the way of it. So, I don't know what's gonna happen to it, but we've got people who have a lot of faith in it that are trying to get it off the ground.

You've been working in Hollywood for over 20 years, since sometime in the ‘90s. How has the town changed in your eyes from when you started to where you are now?

TAMASY: Good question. I think right now is the worst I've ever seen this town. I've been very good about being able to sell pitches; I think I've sold every pitch I've ever taken out except one. Most recently, we took a pitch out that I thought was the best pitch we've ever taken out, and we've been struggling to sell this thing, and people are really slow getting back to you now. The environment has really changed, whereas in the ‘90s and early 2000s, you go out with a great pitch, a high concept, and create a bidding war. It's just not like that anymore.

I have some filmmaker friends who have told me that it's a very tough time to get a green light right now.

TAMASY: It really is.

‘Depravity’ Is “A Hitchcock Film for a New Generation”

Jumping into Depravity. What was it about this script and story that kept you so passionate to want to make it for this amount of time?

TAMASY: I've always been a fan of Hitchcock. If you've ever seen Rear Window, or Danny Boyle's Shallow Grave was also a big inspiration for this. I wanted to do a Hitchcock film for a new generation.

When you first started working on this to what people just saw tonight, how did the script change along the way?

TAMASY: It used to have narration. It used to have flashbacks and it wasn’t all in one building. I wanted to direct this thing, and I've been writing a lot of big movies that were all $70 million-plus that nobody was gonna let me direct out the gate. So, I said, “If I put this thing in one building where I can make it for a price, they'll finally let me make it,” and eventually, that's what happened.

When you got the financing, was it one of these things where you were like, “How do I get it to this number?” I'm curious how that all worked behind the scenes.

TAMASY: The number kept dropping. I hope my producers aren't gonna get mad with me — but I was first told I was making the movie for $4.8, and then by the time I got to Thailand, it was down to $3.2. We also had 24 days, and then it got dropped down to 18. That's just the nature of independent filmmaking. We just had to keep finding ways to cut corners to make it work.

Ridley Scott Almost Directed This Comedy War Epic

Image via Lionsgate

By the way, your story is not alone. Everyone I know has 22 days or 23 days. No one has 60, 70, 80 days anymore unless it's a huge, huge movie.

TAMASY: I had another movie shooting at the same time, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. That movie was shooting at exactly the same time, and I think they had three months to shoot.

The thing about Guy Ritchie is that every day in the morning, he will basically sometimes throw out the script and be like, “We're gonna redo it and do it like this.” What is it like for you, or are you like, “The check cleared. Let's just make this movie?”

TAMASY: When you're writing those kinds of movies, we sold that script after a bidding war, as well, and Ridley Scott was originally directing it. These things just go through a process, and eventually, you just kind of let them go because the minute you sell that script to the studio, it really is out of your hands. I try to become a producer on every film I do so I have some influence over the direction it goes, but often that hasn't been the case. I'm not happy with every film, but I'm happy with most of them. [Laughs]

Was it always called Depravity?

TAMASY: No, it's had different titles. It was called Nightfall. Actually, while we were shooting it, I found out there was another movie called Depravity just a couple of years ago, so while we were shooting it, I called the movie Sic after what Dermot says, the one word he uses, S-I-C, which means Seek and Destroy. Unfortunately, I couldn't get Paramount to embrace that title.

That’s so interesting.

TAMASY: I just wanted something different, where people look and go, “Sic? What is that?”

The good thing is I like one-word titles, and they're very hard to come by nowadays.

TAMASY: And “depravity” is never uttered anywhere in the film.

‘Depravity’s Director Fought to Keep This Twist In

Image via Paramount Pictures

Was it always the antagonist going after the money and the art or how did that possibly change?

TAMASY: That was always part of it. What I will tell you is when Tovia and Claude show up, there have been so many financiers along the way that have said they were gonna make the film and every one of them tried to get me to change the second half of the film when they show up. They wanted me to lose them, most financiers did, because they said the film takes a weird turn and goes in a completely different direction, but that's what I loved about it. I wanted to keep surprising audiences and make them realize this isn't really about a serial killer, it's really about these psychotic people looking for this art.

I never see anything where one of the leads is shot and killed in the head in the garage. I usually see this shit coming, and I'm like, “You're killing Victoria in the garage?” I was very surprised. I commend you on that. Are you a football fan? Because I enjoyed the little bit at the beginning.

TAMASY: I am both a football fan and an English football fan.

How did you end up including that? It's a very real conversation that a lot of people are having right now about concussions in the NFL.

TAMASY: The one pitch I didn't sell was a project about Tom Brady, and so I'm very familiar with concussions. I've been studying him, and that was one of the things I added to the script along the way when I started reading up on concussions in football.

Paul Tamasy Learned from Directors Like David O. Russell

Image via Paramount Pictures

You've been on a lot of sets, but this is your first time calling the shots. What did you learn on the sets that you've been on where you were like, “I need to make sure I do this and I need to make sure I don't do that?”

TAMASY: The best thing I learned was preparation, to just make sure I'm prepared when I get there. I storyboarded some of the sections in this, so I knew exactly every frame I wanted to shoot. But I learned a lot from guys like David O. Russell. He's a real collaborator. He'll literally shoot a scene, and then he'll ask everybody that can, that's within an earshot, even down to the craftsman, “What did you think of that scene?” And then he'll shoot it again based on what people say to him. I didn't do that, but I found it really interesting that he could collaborate that way. Then, when people would walk up to me and say, “Look, maybe this isn't working,” and suggest something, if I heard something good, I would do it. Filmmaking is really about just being collaborative and surrounded by really good people.

The other thing is that you have 18 days to make this, which means you didn't have time for many takes, or did you?

TAMASY: No, I didn't. I think the most takes I ever did was maybe four when we were working with the dog. The dog was a nightmare. The dog was not trained, he couldn't do half the things we needed him to do, so that took a whole day and a lot more takes than I wanted it to. The dog also bit Noi Pru on the nose and he's afraid of dogs.

I have so many questions. How did you end up in Thailand to make this? Do they have a great tax incentive?

TAMASY: No, I don't think it's the tax incentive. It's more it's cheap to shoot there, cheap to build there, the crews work really cheap. I gotta say, it was an amazing experience. I was told by Jordan Gertner, who's here in the audience, a producer, he's made a number of films there, and he said, “I promise you, this crew is gonna be fantastic.” Obviously, I was skeptical because of the language barrier and everything, but when I got there, they proved to be everything he promised they would be.

Was it a five-day shoot each week or were you doing six-day weeks?

TAMASY: We were doing six days most of the time.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Did you have a good enough experience there that if you made another movie, you would…?

TAMASY: I want to go back now. Definitely. The food, the people, everything is great there.

If you don't mind, here’s a real nerdy question. What studios did you use? Are they new? What were the facilities like?

TAMASY: We shot at Baan Rig. It was great.

I love talking about editing because it's where it all comes together. You get in the editing room, you have a cut that you're happy with — what did you learn from friends and family screenings that impacted the finished film?

TAMASY: We never had a friends and family screening. All of my films have always been tested and I really wanted to test this movie because it has clues in it, but we never were afforded that ability on this one, unfortunately.

So who were you listening to in the editing room? Was it just you and the editor?

TAMASY: Just me and the editor.

That's actually amazing, though, because no one ever gets that. There are so many filmmakers who want that. There are pros and cons to testing and not testing.

TAMASY: Then Paramount, after they saw my early cut, which I think was two hours and 12 minutes, they said, “We want it under two hours.” So, I had to keep nibbling away until finally, I think it runs at two hours, 52 minutes.

‘Depravity’s Director Fought Scrapping This Opening Scene

Image via Paramount Pictures

What was the last thing you cut out?

TAMASY: A scene that I actually wanted to put back in the movie, and I begged them to let me. The movie used to open with Aria [Devon Ross] sitting on a toilet, the camera is close on her feet, and the camera slowly rises as she's rising and pulling up her jeans and flushing the toilet. She crosses to the sink, and there's a cockroach circling the drain. She frowns down at it, and she turns on the water and she flushes that cockroach down the drain. I wanted to open the movie with that so the audience could look back and go, “Oh my gosh, she flushed the cockroach down the drain, and then later in the movie, she flushes Alex down the drain basically.” It's just a hint into who she was as a character, but again, just trying to make those cuts, that came out of the movie.

Were there any other deleted scenes that you were sad to see go?

TAMASY: Yeah. Noi Pru, who played Manny, actually has a beautiful voice. We actually did a moment where after Grace died, he sees Aria in the hallway and he breaks down and cries and starts singing to her, and it was beautiful. It really was. A lot of people didn't want me to cut it, but the mantra came to me that, “if it's not furthering story…” because I had to get it down. I had to cut it out. Even though it was a beautiful moment, he did a wonderful job, I had to cut it for length.

So you see the shooting schedule, you have 18 days. What day do you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this,” and what day is circled in terms of, “How the F are we gonna film this?”

TAMASY: I'll tell you, the first day I showed up there, and I looked up on the grease board, and the very first day it said “sex scene.” I'm like, “We gotta shoot that scene on the very first day?” I knew that Victoria and Taylor wouldn't be too happy about it either, but it turned out to be the best thing for us because I went to both of them, and I said, “Look, in the movie, you don't know each other, really. You're just meeting. So, maybe it'll be best for us to shoot this on the very first day.” It turned out to be great. It was a great way to break the ice and just dive in [audience laughs] — no pun intended.

It's so interesting you say that because I've spoken to so many actors who talk about this, that sometimes your first day you're filming the most intimate thing, and you're like, “We couldn't do this on day five or six?” So what was the reasoning? Is it just that set was ready?

TAMASY: It all had to do with scheduling and when Dermot was coming in. Things had to shift early because of when his schedule accommodated. It wasn't originally on the first day, then it got shifted to the first day.

Two Oscar-Winners and Luke Skywalker Were Originally Offered This Role

Image via Paramount Pictures

Speaking of Dermot, he has, what, three lines?

TAMASY: One word. He says one word. He says the word “SIC.”

What’s it like when you approach someone, and you're like, “By the way, it's one word of dialogue?”

TAMASY: I tell this story to his testament; I don't mind mentioning some other actors. I had Sir Ben Kingsley in this part, I had Brendan Fraser for a while. I had Mark Hamill. This is all throughout the years. Each time I kept saying, “I need an actor who can really command presence without saying a word.” Then Paramount gave me this new list and said, “You should look at these.” I looked down the list, and I saw Dermot. I always loved him as an actor, and I thought, “I think he could do it.” When I met him, he had this big, thick head of hair, which is sort of his signature, and the first thing I said to him was, “If you're gonna do this, I want you to lose your hair.” And he said, “How short?” There was somebody who had a buzz cut, like military, and I pointed to that guy and I said, “I need it to look like that.” He said, “Alright, I'll do that.” And that's how he got the part. The minute he agreed to do it, he got the part.

He's very intimidating by saying nothing. Did you always know he could pull it off?

TAMASY: Yeah. It was the thing we talked about the most. I said, “Look, I need you to be able to command the screen without saying a word. Just looking at you has got to be scary.”

I didn't expect him to be killed the way he was. I didn't expect Victoria to get killed the way she does. There are choices that happened in the film that I didn't see coming. You talked a little bit about how important was it that the script was designed to keep the audience off balance. Why don’t more movies take these big swings like you did in this?

TAMASY: I don't know. I think people nowadays just try to play it safe. Every time I go to a movie, because I am a writer, I can usually see where it's going. So, I fall in love with those films that really surprise me and make me guess, and so that's what I set out to do with this one.

If you haven't seen Strange Darling, you should go see that.

TAMASY: I've heard that.

What do you think it is about Hollywood? I would welcome more films that have big swings where one of the actors, like an hour in, is not in it anymore. How come it doesn't happen?

TAMASY: I think risk, period, is being taken out of Hollywood. That's why everything is branded now, and they're regurgitating everything. It's hard to even get an original movie made anymore.

It's, it's very, very, very disappointing.

Who Was the Biggest Diva on the Set of ‘Depravity’?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Now that you made this film, what did you learn through the shoot that was something you didn't expect going in or a lesson that you're gonna take with you for the future?

TAMASY: Ask for more days now. Seriously. More days. Because the filmmaker in me, I see a lot of things in here where I go, “Oh, I wish I could do that if I had a little more time, or I could do that if I had a little more money. So, I hope on the next one, I get tools to do everything exactly the way I want to do it.

Which day of the shoot did you have the most fun, and which day was fucking brutal?

TAMASY: My favorite scene in the movie is actually when Tovia and Grace face off in the doorway. I know it's a very simple scene, but I just love the tension under that scene. I think it was my favorite scene shooting, as well, just watching the two of them work and getting that scene to really play the way it did, the cat and mouse between them, Tovia realizing that she's hiding stuff. That was probably my favorite scene.

And the worst day of shooting?

TAMASY: The dog. Definitely the dog.

What was the dog's name?

TAMASY: Bentley. He was really a sweet dog. That was part of the problem. He was just too sweet.

Whose dog was it? Did it come from America, or was it local?

TAMASY: It was local.

Got it. You talked about paring down the script. What was something in the original that you wanted to do? Were there any other big ideas?

TAMASY: The stuff I did cut, there were things where they did go out, and they went to a nightclub and they get confronted there. Like I said, there were loads of flashbacks and narration. These were all things I realized along the way, it just needed to be leaner and meaner. I didn't need all that stuff.

Taylor John Smith Replaces Channing Tatum in 'What's Left of Us'

Image via Paramount Pictures

You worked with Taylor on The Outpost, I believe.

TAMASY: I did.

Did you cast him from that?

TAMASY: I knew from working with him on The Outpost that I was really interested in him for this role. We're about to do another movie together, he and I.

Are you directing?

TAMASY: Yes.

Look at that. Will it be more than 18 days?

TAMASY: Yes, it better be. It's called What's Left Of Us. It's based on a book by Ritchie Farrell, who's here in the audience, and Ritchie was actually in The Fighter playing himself. He made the documentary High on Crack Street [Lost Lives in Lowell]. In this movie, the story is about him kicking his crack addiction. It's a really powerful piece, and Taylor's gonna be playing the part. Channing Tatum was originally playing it, but Channing's kind of out-aged it, so now it's Taylor.

Taylor is not upset that Channing is older.

TAMASY: No, not in this case.

Not at all. What was it about Victoria and the rest of the cast and how you picked people for these roles?

TAMASY: I always have an actor or a look in mind when I'm writing a script and, in the case of Victoria, I met a lot of people for that role. The minute I met her, I knew she was Grace. She was literally everything I had imagined in my head. She's personable, beautiful, smart, accessible. She was all those things and a talented singer, as well.

Image via Paramount Pictures

And the rest of the cast?

TAMASY: Some of them are my friends, like Adam Lazarre-White is a friend of mine, and I knew he's a great actor. Alex Roe is also a friend. We play soccer together and I knew Alex would be brilliant in this movie. Then Devon, honestly, I hope Devon doesn't mind me saying this, but I was over at the agency and they were showing me all these other actors, and I saw her picture, and I just said, “Who's this?” They said, “This is Devon Ross. She's only been on Irma Vep.” And I said, “Well, I love her look.” Again, I had a look for Aria in my head, and then when I met Devon and had lunch with her, I knew she was Aria. As you can tell, she’s brilliant.

What was the hardest role to cast and why?

TAMASY: Definitely Tovia. I thought I wouldn't be able to find anybody to play her. Sasha Luss is actually Russian, and so I didn't want to have to find an American girl who's gonna have to do a Russian accent. Then, to Jordan's credit, Jordan Gartner said, “You gotta meet Sasha Luss. She's the person to play this part.” I said earlier to somebody, if I had not found her, I wasn't sure I was gonna make the movie because I really wanted somebody right in that part, and I think she nailed it.

When it's an American trying to do that accent, it really can be false. It's a hard accent to do.

TAMASY: Most Americans struggle with English accents, too. [Laughs]

Image via Paramount

You've been on a lot of sets, what have you learned from directors on set about giving direction to actors that you've cherry-picked? When you're talking to actors on set, how do you direct?

TAMASY: I think actors are vulnerable creatures. For me, I was a coach for many years. I was the head coach of the women's team at UCLA for two years for soccer, and I approached my directing a lot like I did coaching. I just wanted to be their best friend so I could really get to know them. Also, I insisted that we all hang out together before we shot because I wanted us all to become like a family. They will tell you, by the time we were finishing this film, we were like a family.

What do you think would surprise soon-to-be fans and the fans in the theater to learn about the making of the film that you have not yet shared?

TAMASY: People got COVID during the movie — about half the crew — so that was wild.

And you still shot six-day weeks?

TAMASY: Yeah.

Jesus.

TAMASY: I thought there would be all kinds of things going wrong, and we did have a few things go wrong, but most of it ran pretty smoothly.

I'm assuming there are other scripts you're developing. What are you hoping to do in the future besides the project you mentioned?

TAMASY: I'm out with a big pitch right now that we're actually going to cast. It's called Operation Certain Death. It's a true story about the greatest rescue mission since World War II. It’s based on a book called Operation Certain Death by the same guy who wrote The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Amazing story. Stacey Sher is producing.

Depravity is available to purchase on Prime Video now.

Buy on Prime Video