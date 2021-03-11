Victoria Justice’s new movie Trust is due out on Friday and it’s a big departure from the shows she made during her Nickelodeon days. Justice leads the movie as Brooke, an art gallery owner living in New York City with her husband Owen (Matthew Daddario). While it may seem like the duo has it all, the foundation of their relationship is put at risk when Brooke signs a new artist (Lucien Laviscount) and Owen has an encounter with another woman (Katherine McNamara) at a bar.

With the movie hitting PVOD on March 12th, Justice joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to go all the way back to her earliest inspirations and to retrace the steps she took to make the pivot from Nickelodeon content to feature films like Trust. Yes, that involves discussing her run on Zoey 101 and headlining her own series with Victorious, but before that, Justice did make a guest appearance on a mighty popular Disney Channel show back in 2005 - The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Given the fact that she’d ultimately go on to star in her own show, I opted to ask what she learned from watching Cole and Dylan Sprouse do it first. Here’s what she said:

“I think I learn from every job that I work on. I was so young. We were all so young! I think I was 11 when I was on that show. It might have been my first guest starring role. It was certainly my first kiss with Cole. I’ll never forget that.”

Justice did pinpoint one particular quality of the Sprouse brothers that she admired way back then and also now:

“I think watching them, they just did such a great job and there’s a lot to balance when you’re a kid and you’re trying to get all your hours of schoolwork in and then you’re also working these long hours and then you’re also trying to find time to still be a normal kid and hang out with friends. I’ve always admired that about Dylan and Cole. Even though they’ve been in the spotlight since they were so young and are so famous, they’re so normal. When you hang out with them, they’re just super grounded, down to earth, cool guys. And their parents, their dad specifically I think, always made it that way for them and I always admired that a lot.”

Similar to the Sprouse brothers, Justice also has some family members in her corner who contribute to keeping her grounded:

“My mom and I are super close, and my mom would come to set with me all the time. My mom has always been very involved in my career and in my life. And both my parents have been! I’m so lucky to have two incredibly supportive, amazing parents. It’s not everyday that your parents will just be like, ‘Yeah, let’s take a shot on our kid. My wife and my daughter are just gonna move to LA and they’re gonna go for it, and we’re gonna fly out there. And it seems to be going pretty well so we’re gonna move out there too and see how it goes!’ It’s pretty crazy. I feel very lucky that they believed in me and I also feel very lucky that they’re very grounded, centered people.”

If you’re looking for more from Justice on her experience breaking into the industry, working with Nickelodeon, and making the shift to more mature content, keep an eye out for her full episode of Collider Ladies Night dropping tomorrow, just in time for the release of Trust!

