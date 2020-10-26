‘Star Wars’ Alum Victoria Mahoney to Direct Sterling K. Brown Action Movie ‘Shadow Force’

Victoria Mahoney, who became the first woman ever to direct on a Star Wars movie when she served as second unit director on The Rise of Skywalker, has been tapped to direct Lionsgate’s action-drama Shadow Force starring Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington.

Written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan, Shadow Force follows an estranged couple with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer — a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them.

Brown and Washington will produce via their respective companies Indian Meadows Productions and Simpson Street, while Stephen “Dr.” Love will produce under his Made with Love Media banner. Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone will also serve as a producer on the film, which will be executive produced by Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon, as well as Jennifer Wiley-Stockton and Katherine Atkinson. Lionsgate execs Aaron Janus and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for the studio, while Quinn Curry will oversee production on behalf of Made with Love Media.