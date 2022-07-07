Intrigue, power and the Fantasy Bra are only the tip of the iceberg in award-winning film director Matt Tyrnauer's upcoming three-part investigative docuseries and exposé Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. Premiering on Hulu on July 14, Tyrnauer's documentary explores the vast underbelly of the fashion world, exposing the too-close-for-comfort relationship between the lingerie corporation's CEO and business mogul Les Wexner and financier slash convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the rise and fall of Victoria's Secret and more. Including numerous interviews with former Angels, archived footage, and internal L Brand videos, Victoria's Seret: Angels and Demons deep dives into the grittier aspects of consumerism. Ahead of its premiere, Hulu just released the docuseries trailer that may pose more questions than can be answered.

Somewhere buried in the shadowy depths of Victoria's Secret's bejeweled past lie answers to the mysterious questions that Tyrnauer's provocatively titled documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, brings to the table. In the beginning, in a time when malls still demanded the attention of much of the world's youth, the powerhouse Victoria's Secret dominated the market for lingerie. Wexner's L Brand parented a number of companies, including Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Bath & Body Works, that held a vise-grip on the malls of America for a time. He was the genius behind the marketing of sex and glamour and the impossible standards of a very dated period of the fashion world. With a behemoth business built on the myopia of ignorant beauty standards there are bound to be "a number of red flags" that, in this modern day of deconstruction, simply do not fly. Tyrnauer's docuseries wades into the waters of what fell through, and how the company began to bottom out before their recent extreme - almost comical - rebranding. Now, rather than marketing women's underwear as a male fantasy, Victoria's Secret aims to target women and empowerment in an expensive attempt to stay relevant.

Tyrnauer discussed the documentary in an interview with WWD, saying:

"It’s a very complex story that’s about not only fashion but the world of power and influence and what I like to call the fashion industrial complex. It’s about the design [of the] era: the world of design and marketing, fast-fashion, but also the people behind it and the power and influence that they wielded. So it’s a story of fashion, power, influence and the [company’s] culture. Since a lot of my films are about power and influence in the way that certain people manipulate the various power structures, this became interesting to me.”

From the sparkling panties to their heavily scented lotions and perfumes, VS Angels walked the Earth, parading their supermodels from Naomi Campbell to Tyra Banks to Miranda Kerr. All the while, the seedy "7.5 billion dollar business" was being spearheaded by the billionaire and L Brand founder Wexner, and his shady involvement with fellow billionaire and sex offender Epstein rightfully brings up some burning questions. Wexner granted Epstein power of attorney in 1991 and "There wasn't a part of Wexner's empire that Epstein didn't have access to. Twenty companies, nineteen trusts, real estate," everything was available to him, and the trailer ponders how such a brilliant man like Wexner could ever have been so closely involved with someone as despicable as a child predator and sex trafficker, Epstein, without knowing the truth about him. Especially considering Victoria's Secret was discovered to have come to Epstein's legal defense's aide to provide intel against a previous associate of the company who was one of the man's accusers.

According to The Daily Beast, former CEO of Victoria's Secret Direct, Cindy Fedus-Fields said:

“In the spring or summer of ’93, it was reported to Les [Wexner] that a man was going around New York City portraying himself as a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret catalog models. It was Jeffrey Epstein. And Les said he would stop it. I don’t believe the behavior stopped. I believe it continued.”

Director Tyrnauer is well-versed in the fashion dominion, and his work is familiar to rumors, secrets and controversy. Prior to Angels and Demons, the filmmaker is known for his documentary on the rise and fall of disco and the New York City nightclub, Studio 54, and his first feature-length documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor which featured footage with Valentino Garavani, Anne Hathaway, Tom Ford and more.

Tyrnauer will executive produce with Altimeter Films partner Corey Reeser as well as Film 45's Matt Goldberg, Peter Berg and Brandon Carroll, and Jenny Ewig and Elizabeth Rogers.

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons premieres exclusively on Hulu, streaming on July 14. Watch the trailer below: