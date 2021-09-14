A TV adaptation of Charlie Jane Anders' coming of age sci-fi novel Victories Greater than Death is in development by Amazon and Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society. While no writer is attached to the project at this time, the series will be produced by Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo acting as executive producers for Outliner along with Anders, Dan Halstead, and Nate Miller also executive producing.

Anders is an author and a founding editor of io9, whose other novels include All the Birds in the Sky and The City in the Middle of the Sky. The former of these two won the 2017 Nebula Award for Best Novel from The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America along with a number of other accolades. The latter of the novels received nominations for Best Novel from both the Hugo Awards and Nebula Awards.

"All of my conversations about this project have been incredible — everyone involved really gets the themes and heart of this story," Anders said via Twitter. "And I'm overjoyed to be working with people whose work has meant so much to me."

Outlier Society and Amazon have an overall television and first-look deal, meaning that Amazon pays a development fee for unfinished or not yet started projects so that they may be given the first opportunity to look at a project and get the chance to put in the first offers to purchase or distribute the project.

Along with putting Victories Greater than Death in development, Outlier is also developing a series about boxing legend Muhammed Ali titled The Greatest, as well as an adaptation of Akwaeke Emezi’s novel, You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty, and a live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character Static Shock. Outlier Society is also working on the second season of Raising Dion, 61st Street for AMC and are in the pre-production stage of Creed 3 for MGM, which Jordan will both direct and star in. Jordan will next be seen in Journal For Jordan from Sony Pictures, which he will also produce, directed by Denzel Washington.

Here's the official synopsis for Victories Greater than Death:

High school can be rough. It’s hard to fit in, yet impossible to be invisible, and when everyone is desperately trying to figure out who they are and where they are going in life it doesn’t help Tina that she’s hiding a deep secret. She’s the keeper of an interplanetary beacon that will activate someday soon, calling her home as the clone of an alien charged with saving the galaxy. But, for as much as she feels destined to fulfill her mission, she first has to grapple with the complications with the humans in her life. As Tina prepares to take on her journey with a group of teenage girls, they must grapple with learning to trust themselves and each other in this coming-of-age adventure.

