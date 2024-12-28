Real life has never been more vibrant than in this gorgeous STARZ series, Vida, which is the feminine Spanish noun meaning "Life." Fans of horror may recognize Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, though she is nothing like the scream queen we are used to. Trading a blood-speckled knife for a cocktail shaker, Barrera steps into the free-spirited role of Lyn, who has found way too many failed companies of Aztec-inspired soaps and recycled clothing. But she steps up to the plate when she and her sister Emma (Mishel Prada) transform a dive bar into a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities: Vida. Boasting a 100% RT score across its three seasons, the show is a resounding and unapologetic collage of life in all its messiness and fervor.

'Vida' Explores Life and Grief in the Latinx Community

As Emma and Lyn return home and refurnish the titular bar in the wake of their mother's death, it invites a kitchen sink of themes, including gentrification, homecoming, family, and sexuality. Between learning a bizarre secret that their mother had been keeping and the nasty welcome they get from the local social activist, the sisters are torn between both storylines and themes while still navigating their own grief. On the surface, Vida seems to haphazardly ricochet between these concepts, but that feeling contributes to its lived-in feel. It's as if we are experiencing this reality alongside the character, engulfed by the tumultuous nature of real life.

In this sense, Vida is bold and unapologetic – if you can't keep up, that's on you. Art truly imitates life here, especially as many references and inside jokes may fly over your head unless you are part of the Latinx or LGBTQ+ communities. How these two marginalized groups interact in the setting of the bar is also intriguing, particularly since Vida doesn't stake its claim on either side and instead explores how they unintentionally encroach on each other's space – that is, the queer bar takes up some of the Latinx space. Instead of having a driving thesis, it allows life's messy, complicated, and absurd tendency to envelop the series and doesn't give us a choice of finding a clear direction. This take-it-or-leave-it approach ironically draws you in, as there is something alluring about the deep authenticity and ostensible clutter of the series.

But despite the tumult and conflicting agendas at the forefront, navigating grief is truly at the heart of the show. For all their troubles and differences, the sisters are tackling the same loss and are trying to honor their mother's wishes while taking the helm of the bar. These quiet undercurrents echo throughout their financial, romantic, and emotional decisions, subtly evolving as they learn to embrace life without their mother.

'Scream's Melissa Barrera Leads 'Vida' With Mishel Prada

Barrera and Prada's genuine performances add to the authenticity of the viewing experience, as they play sisters who could not be further apart. Emma, with her type-a, rigid personality, clashes humorously with Lyn's free-flowing nature. Prada flawlessly encapsulates Emma's complex feelings towards her heritage and her queerness, especially with the barbs the local Mari (Chelsea Rendon) throws at her for being a city-derived coconut (brown on the outside, white on the inside). Lyn is also subjected to this prejudice, as she relies on her looks to get by while she flounders about trying to glean a purpose for her life. Barrera connects whimsy with indecision in her character, as the starry, glazed look in her eyes when she talks about her innovative and superfluous ideas contrasts the deeper melancholy of feeling lost.

The two compelling cast members are joined by Eddy (Ser Anzoategui), who helps them confront the loss of their mother while dealing with her own emotions. Together, they guide us through the emotional narrative of messy life, all while the antagonists of each season threaten the bar. Despite leaving references unexplained and flitting through an array of untouchable themes, Vida warmly invites us into its heartfelt embrace. Whether you are a fan of Barrera and Prada or simply yearn for an experience filled with the complexities of human connections, Vida is the perfect series to cozy up to.

Vida Two sisters, who could not be more different or distanced from each other, are forced to move back to their childhood neighborhood, after the death of their mother, only to discover her past and the shocking truth about her identity. Release Date Cast Rating Seasons 3

Vida is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

