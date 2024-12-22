This article contains spoilers for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (2024). Tread with caution.

Film adaptions of video games have always had an infamous reputation. While it's a lot less prominent now, with more faithful and quality adaptions coming to theaters (just ignore Borderlands), like the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But, if there's one thing that audience-goers can expect from most video game movies, it's a thrilling experience.

"Thrilling" doesn't always mean the film is going to be a good one. It simply means that the film evokes an exciting, anxiety-inducing and/or chuckle-inducing feeling within the viewers watching for most of the experience. Most video games being brought to the big screen are action/adventure ones, which pretty much guarantee an exciting experience in some way, shape or form. Whether the film is good overall? That's a different story.

10 'Rampage' (2018)

Directed by Brad Peyton

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on the classic game franchise of the same name, 2018's Rampage received mixed reviews when it initially dropped in theaters. Audiences certainly liked it more than critics, which is a statement of the film's "thrilling factor". It's a ridiculous ride that takes the button-mashing destruction of the original, and transfers it to the action of the film.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be somewhat controversial among audiences; having a mixed resume of delivering quality films, he at least knows how to deliver some great action sequences. The same can be said about Rampage, featuring the star getting involved in the building-smashing entertainment at play thanks to the various monsters on screen.

9 'Mortal Kombat' (1995)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most thrilling video game franchises of all time is easily Mortal Kombat. So, when Paul W.S. Anderson brought the series to film in 1995, the least that audiences could expect was some good action. With how the story was executed compared to the action, it is clear that the filmmakers behind the movie pointed their focus at the fight choreography before everything else.

The battles in Mortal Kombat are a lot of fun. While some have aged a bit with time, most still hold up, thanks to the work behind the stunt team on the film. The clear focus on action of the team may have caused a decline in the story, it allowed the project to be thrilling and has caused it to grow quite a cult following over the years.

Your changes have been saved Mortal Kombat 1995's Mortal Kombat is the first attempt to translate the famous MK video game franchise to the big screen. It features Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage receiving help from Lord Raiden in order to defeat Shang Tsung and stop Outworld from defeating Earthrealm one final time. After a controversial sequel, the 2021 reboot started its story from scratch. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 18, 1995 Director Paul W. S. Anderson Cast Robin Shou , Christopher Lambert Runtime 101minutes Character(s) Johnny Cage , Liu Kang , Lord Raiden , Sonya Blade , Shang Tsung , Princess Kitana , Kano , Scorpion , Scorpion (voice) , Sub-Zero , Reptile , Jax Briggs , Chan , Grandfather , Art Lean , Master Boyd , Director , Assistant Director , Chief Priest , Guest Fighter (uncredited) , Outworld Warrior (uncredited) , Fighting Monk , Goro (voice) , Goro (uncredited) Writers Paul W. S. Anderson Producers Lawrence Kasanoff , Robert Engelman YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHIfHL5UgFs Budget $20 million Studio(s) New Line Cinema Distributor(s) New Line Cinema Sequel(s) Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Franchise(s) Mortal Kombat Expand

8 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

Directed by Jeff Fowler

After the general success of the first Sonic the Hedgehog film, fans were hoping (especially given the post credits scene) for more inclusion of the mythos in the second film and even more of the high-speed action seen in the first. While it wasn't incredibly accurate to the games, the first movie captured the hearts of fans because it was clear that director Jeff Fowler understood the heart of the character. Many assume the lack of Sonic mythos in the debut film was due to the studio, so when Fowler got more freedom, he brought an even better second film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 not only introduces both Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), but items like the Master Emerald and Chaos Emeralds, as well. More lore meant more excitement for fans, but the action sequences took entirely to new heights, as well. Whether it be Sonic (Ben Schwartz) snowboarding down an avalanching mountain, going Super Sonic to take down Eggman (Jim Carrey) or traveling to a new part of the world, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is packed full of thrilling sequences.