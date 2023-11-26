Horror video games have been terrifying gamers since the 90s, and there have been a lot of great franchises throughout the years. On the flipside, video game-to-movie adaptations have also been coming out for years, some of which have been decent, others... not so much.

But what's really interesting is when these two worlds collide. Every now and then, a horror game will attract the attenion of an ambitious filmmaker, and it will get made into a movie. Of course, these have varying degrees of quality and success. But it seems that in October 2023, audiences have been graced with another.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' (2023)

Original Game Release: 2014 (PC/XBO/PS4/Switch)

The 2014 Five Nights at Freddy's game took the world by storm due to its simplistic, yet effective gameplay. It went on to spawn multiple sequels, each adding variations on the classic formula. The story concerns a Chuck E. Cheese-esque arcade and pizzeria known as Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The pizzeria frequently hosts birthday parties as well as concerts performed by singing and dancing animatronics. At night, however, these animatronics turn murderous. It doesn't bode well for the player, who earns a job as the night security guard at the establishment.

The movie was announced some time ago but was finally released on October 27, 2023. It stars Josh Hutcherson and follows a similar premise to the games. The movie was co-written by Scott Cawthon, who developed the original games all by himself. So far, the film has earned mixed reviews. But what is indisputable is the fact that it is making an absolute killing at the box office (no pun intended).

Five Nights at Freddy's Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes

'Iron Lung' (TBA)

Original Game Release: 2022 (PC/Switch)

The Iron Lung video game was released in 2022 on Steam. The game received stellar reviews despite its lower-quality graphics and very short runtime. Just like Five Nights at Freddy's, the game was developed by a single developer, and is absolute proof that graphics aren't always better than gameplay. The story itself concerns a dystopic future where all planets become uninhabitable and all stars in the universe go out. What is left of humanity sends a convict to investigate an ocean of blood on an alien planet. The convict mans the submersible Iron Lung and is tasked with taking pictures of important objects. If they succeed, they will earn their freedom.

YouTuber Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier played the game and was very impressed. In April 2023, he announced he would be funding, directing, writing, and starring in a movie adaptation of the game. He even reportedly turned down a role in Five Nights at Freddy's to work on Iron Lung. While no official release date has been announced yet, the recent trailer release states that it is coming soon.

'Forbidden Siren' (2006)

Original Game Release: 2003 (PS2)

Forbidden Siren, or simply Siren, depending on which part of the world you live in, is a Japanese survival-horror game that was released exclusively for the PlayStation 2 back in 2003. The game follows a group of people in and around the remote mountain village of Hanuda. Among the villagers, there is one unwritten rule: when the air raid siren sounds, do not go outside. This is because the dead begin to rise with the sound of the siren and the Shibito (literally, "corpse people") begin to roam the streets. The game was praised for its unique gameplay, which sees players progress through levels while having to perform a very specific set of hidden actions. If the player were to miss one of these actions, they will be sent back in a time loop until they get it right.

The movie is also in Japanese, and is one of the better horror adaptations of a video game out there. It instead focuses on the island of Yamajima rather than a mountain village, and includes some pretty disturbing visuals that have become a staple of J-horror. While the plot of the video game is quite complex, the movie tones it down a little, yet still maintains most of the plot, although with some character name changes.

'DreadOut' (2019)

Original Game Release: 2014 (PC)

DreadOut was first released in 2014, to an excellent reception. The game comes from a genre not often explored in modern media: Indonesian horror. For those who hadn't heard of the genre before, this was the perfect introduction to it. It was so well-received that a sequel was released a few years later.

Of course, an Indonesian film studio eventually decided to expand the game's success and create a film based on it. This film was received well, although not as spectacularly as the original game. Apart from the horror narrative, it also contains warnings about the hazards of abandoned buildings, and the dangers of social media popularity.

'Silent Hill' Series (2006-)

Original Game Release: 1999 (PS1)

Silent Hill is a classic series of horror games that needs no introduction. Originally released in 1999, the first Silent Hill game was revolutionary in the way games approached horror. With such widespread success, and multiple sequels to boot, it's only natural that it would be adapted into a movie eventually. Despite the game's original Japanese release, the movie was taken on by Hollywood filmmakers.

The film franchise is actually still going on, as a reboot has been confirmed. Apart from that, there are two main movies in the series, which met mixed reviews upon their release. However, fans of the franchise will come to recognize their favourite characters, including the iconic Pyramid Head, and the familiar fog of the mysterious little town, Silent Hill.

Silent Hill Release Date April 21, 2006 Director Christophe Gans Cast Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Laurie Holden, Deborah Kara Unger, Kim Coates, Tanya Allen Rating R Runtime 127

'Fatal Frame' (2014)

Original Game Release: 2001 (PS2/XB)

Like Forbidden Siren, this movie is known by different names depending on where you are in the world. In Europe and Asia, it's known as Zero: The Movie, while in North America it is commonly known as Fatal Frame. Interestingly, a Hollywood adaptation was announced for this game, but was never released. Luckily, some Japanese filmmakers snagged it and turned it into a pretty decent adaptation.

Not only was the game revolutionary in its horror mechanics, but it is also revolutionary in its handling of queer themes, as the two main protagonists, both of whom are girls, are in a romantic relationship with each other. The original game was released in the early 00s, and was one of the first to portray both incredible horror and queerness in one package.

'Detention' (2019)

Original Game Release: 2017 (PC/PS4/XBO/Switch)

Detention came out in 2017 as a Taiwanese point-and-click horror adventure game. It was praised for its simplistic, yet terrifying gameplay, and was soon scooped up by Warner Bros. Taiwan. As far as video game adaptations go, this one is considered to be one of the best, earning 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a feat that isn't easy to achieve on its own, let alone as a video game adaptation.

The game is set in 1962, and centres around two students who become trapped in their high school at night. While this would ordinarily be no big deal, their world is unfortunately home to ghosts, who force them to confront their own mortality, and the circumstances of their fate. The game itself was highly-commended, with many popular YouTubers contributing to its success. Apart from the film, a 2020 TV Series was released in Taiwan as well.

'Dead Space: Downfall' (2008)

Original Game Release: 2008 (PC/PS3/XB360)

The story of Dead Space and its sequels follows humans who travel to an alien planet and discover the Necromorphs, a parasitic and nearly-unkillable race of extra-terrestrials that are out for blood. The same year the first game was released saw the release of an animated film entitled Dead Space: Downfall.

The film serves as a prequel to the series, and, like many video game adaptations, received mixed reviews. But it is an essential piece of Dead Space lore and a pretty solid prequel to a remarkable horror franchise. Perhaps fans will be seeing a live-action adaptation someday too, as John Carpenter has stated he would be willing to take the reins on such a project.

'Ao Oni' (2014)

Original Game Release: 2008 (PC)

Ao Oni, which translates from Japanese to "blue demon," is a freeware top-down puzzle game that was surprisingly successful. The story follows four teenagers as they investigate a haunted house, and get much more than they bargained for. The demon in question does look pretty ridiculous, and there's no secret about that.

But the movie managed to be pretty faithful in how the demon appears, as it resembles its pixelated counterpart nearly identically. The Japanese film even went on to produce a sequel and was praised by fans for its faithfulness and references to the source material.

'Resident Evil' Series (2002-)

Original Game Release: 1996 (PS1)

Perhaps the most famous horror game-to-movie adaptation is the long-running Resident Evil series. With the original game coming out in 1996 and still receiving sequels decades later, it's no secret that the franchise is perhaps one of the most successful action-horror franchises ever. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say it's one of the most successful game franchises in general.

The movies have been coming out for a long time now, to varying reviews from critics. Some of the earlier ones were met with approval, while others were more flawed. However, their legacy in the action-horror genre is something that is hard to rival. There is no denying that.

Resident Evil Release Date March 15, 2002 Director Paul W.S. Anderson Cast Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Eric Mabius, James Purefoy, Martin Crewes, Colin Salmon Rating R Runtime 100 minutes

