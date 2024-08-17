Arguably, TV adaptations of video games perform better than their big-screen counterparts. Series productions allow for further developmental exploration and worldbuilding opportunities and provide plenty of wiggle room to create an unforgettable live-action or animated adaptation. Of course, that doesn't mean every TV show's take on a video game will be an unwavering success. However, the overwhelming triumph of The Last of Us and Arcane: League of Legends are just two examples of small-screen adaptations done just about as perfect as they can be.

Regarding feature-length adaptions, there's less room for error and certainly less room to fit everything within the time restriction provided. Over the years, they've become notoriously renowned for that unwavering apprehension they can instill in fans. That said, some of these features come as a pleasant surprise, dotting all the I's and crossing all the T's to create an adaptation made with the fans in mind. Borderlands is seemingly the latest to fall victim to the stereotypical game adaptation failure. But these ten do just the opposite, winning over their viewers and becoming critical and commercial success stories made for their target audiences to thoroughly enjoy.

10 'Rampage' (2018)

Directed by Brad Peyton

Rampage is a 2018 release that could not have divided people any further than it did. While some praised the explosive feature for its large-scale, action-packed fight scenes and visual effects, others criticized its writing and lack of faithfulness to the source material.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnston and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a lesser-known role than some of their respective others like the Fast and Furious franchise and Supernatural or The Walking Dead. The two stars alongside an ensemble cast as the movie tells the story of a mutated albino gorilla named George, who is transformed into a giant, more aggressive version of himself when a canister containing an unknown pathogen crash lands in his enclosure. Rampage may not have won all the awards, but it remains a financially successful video game adaptation despite some mixed feedback from those who saw it.

9 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' (2019)

Directed by Thurop Van Orman

While it's usually always the other way around in the stereotypical sense that sequels perform worse than their predecessors, for The Angry Birds Movie duo, the second was far better than the first, essentially doubling its score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the initial Angry Birds Movie brought Red and his feathery friends to life on the big screen, it wasn't what many hoped it would be. But that didn't stop the sequel from becoming one of the most critically successful game-to-movie adaptations to date three years later. It is essentially a frenemies working together for a greater purpose type of story, but it works very well and keeps its viewers engaged with its lighthearted comedic nature.

8 'Uncharted' (2022)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

It may not be the best Uncharted movie they could have made, but that didn't stop this long-awaited game adaptation from earning a special place in the hearts of many. It took a lot of people by pleasant surprise with its final result, becoming an undeniably entertaining action adventure with two of Naughty Dog's most iconic characters.

Following Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in their first team-up of many, Uncharted became one of the most financially successful video game adaptations ever released, peaking at fourth and remaining at fifth overall with a $407 million gross at the box office. It could have done a few things differently or told a more notable story from the games, but despite some mixed opinions, it remains an all-around fun film for the whole family to enjoy, whether someone is a fan of the PlayStation games or not.