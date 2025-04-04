In the 2020s, video game movies are in a better place than ever. Sonic the Hedgehog is a consistently successful franchise, and 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the top-grossing films worldwide. Whether they're on the big screen or the small one, video game franchises are striking with the core fanbase and introducing the wider audience to established IPs. Nevertheless, it wasn’t always like this, and the road to successful video game movies has been a rocky one.

Video Game Movies Had a Rough Start

Video game adaptations have a rough history in Hollywood. The 90s gave birth to video game movies in name only, producing laughably bad films like the live-action Super Mario Bros, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat. The 2000s brought mild improvement, with franchises like Tomb Raider and Resident Evil performing well enough to warrant sequels and garner a small fanbase. Nevertheless, most adaptations were messy, like Doom and Hitman.

One of the main issues with the early era of video game movies was that they were embarrassed to embrace their source material. But video games continued to deliver amazing experiences, and became a respected, profitable industry, which prompted film studios to take them more seriously. The 2010s saw studios injecting huge amounts of money into game adaptations, which resulted in films like Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, and Warcraft. While these movies had great spectacle, especially in the case of Warcraft, they lacked a crucial element of any successful film – a good story. Video game movies became cursed, a seemingly impossible genre to pull off, but things started to change in 2019.

'Detective Pikachu' Changed Everything