This article contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Read at your own risk.

Movies that are adaptions of video games have gotten a very bad reputation over the years. While it's certainly gotten a lot better as studios have slowly, but surely, become more open to being stronger in their faithfulness to the game they're adapting. Which is a big part of the bad reception they've collectively gotten over the years. Fans hate to go into a production that is nothing like what it's trying to recreate. Or is just overall bad, like Borderlands.

There will most likely never be a video game film adaption that's a perfect, one-to-one to the story it's trying to tell. But, what would be the fun in that, anyway? So, being faithful doesn't have to just mean being close to the story, but it can also mean keeping the tone and vibe of the source material, too. While there aren't many, there are a good handful of video game movies that pay great respect to the projects they're trying to bring to film.

10 'Assassin's Creed' (2016)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Image via 20th Century Studios

Unfortunately for the Assassin's Creed film, it's relatively close to the source material, but simply a poorly made movie. Even though the film is overall considered pretty bad, it is pretty accurate to the source material and the world that the team over at Ubisoft has built over the years. Which makes the failure of this film even harder to swallow.

Thankfully, though, it proved that it is possible to make an Assassin's Creed live-action adaption that can stick close to the games, which, hopefully, spells good things for the television adaption coming to Netflix. So, while it may not be a particularly good movie, fans rest easily with the fact that director Justin Kurzel actually attempted to make it a faithful iteration.

Your changes have been saved Assassin's Creed

Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, before taking on the secret Templar society. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 21, 2016 Director Justin Kurzel Cast Michael Fassbender , Marion Cotillard , Jeremy Irons , Brendan Gleeson , Charlotte Rampling Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Michael Lesslie , Adam Cooper , Bill Collage Budget 125000000.0 Studio(s) New Regency Pictures , The Kennedy/Marshall Company , Ubisoft Film & Television , DMC Film IMDb ID tt2094766 TMDB User Rating 5 .422 Expand

9 'Silent Hill' (2006)

Directed by Christophe Gans

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Like a chunk of other video game movies, Silent Hill finds itself not being received well by critics but better by general audiences. What would have made it a challenge to bring this franchise to life is the fact that the games have a very distinct feeling and vibe that essentially define them from the other horror games out there.

The 2006 movie brings this tone to life in an excellent manner both in the ambiance of its sound design and score, but (especially) visually. Silent Hill's story isn't perfect, but, at the end of the day, didn't need to be. Horror movies typically don't have masterful plots, regardless, but it can be assured that fans most likely appreciate a mid-tier film that captures the feeling rather than a better one that doesn't understand the mood of the source material.

8 'Uncharted' (2022)

Directed by Rubed Fleischer

Yes, there was a bit of controversy with the casting of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, due to the fact that he doesn't necessarily fit the game's version of the character. However, this did not keep the film from being pretty faithful in a lot of other ways. Uncharted captures the feeling, story and visuals of the games quite well, actually.

It's most faithful in the action sequences. It carries the same tone and fast-paced nature that the games do, but also takes entire set-pieces from the source material and adapts them to the movie. This not only allows the film to have incredibly unique action in the general audience's eyes, but it pleased fans everywhere, as well. Seeing the action scenes they loved from the games in live-action was a massive treat, Tom Holland or not.

Your changes have been saved Uncharted Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 18, 2022 Director Ruben Fleischer Cast Tom Holland , Mark Wahlberg , Antonio Banderas Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Art Marcum , Rafe Judkins , Matt Holloway Website https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/uncharted Franchise Uncharted Characters By Amy Hennig Cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung Producer Alex Gartner, Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Charles Roven Production Company Arad Productions, Atlas Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Playstation Productions Sfx Supervisor Uli Nefzer, Juan Ramón Molina Expand

7 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

Directed by Jeff Fowler

Interestingly enough, the first Sonic the Hedgehog film was received very well, but was barely faithful to the world and stories of the games. So, fans knew that if director Jeff Fowler could impress them with a movie that isn't very accurate, he would blow them away if he brought more of the lore from the games into his universe. When he did in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, that exact thing happened.

Many claim the lack of faithfulness in the first film to be studio mandates, because the inclusion of a lot more game material in the second film, in which Fowler most likely got more creative freedom, made it pretty obvious. Not only did it bring in two absolutely essential characters from the Sonic mythos, but it incorporated the Master Emerald, Chaos Emeralds and entire game set-pieces in it, as well. It also heavily toned down the inclusion of the human characters, which was one big downside of the first film.