Video Game Release Dates for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC Gaming Titles

Updated December 13th



When it comes to scheduling out your entertainment, you’ve got a lot of options these days. We’re in the age of Peak TV, Superhero Cinema, and have an unparalleled amount of content available across a wealth of online providers. It’s hard enough to keep release dates straight for your favorite TV shows, movies, and superhero films let alone staying on top of when the latest and greatest video games are due to hit shelves. Add in the fact that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s various gaming systems–not to mention PC gaming–sometimes have pre-order specials or exclusive access to certain titles and it all starts to get very confusing.

That’s where we come in! We’ve put together a month-by-month calendar for upcoming video game release dates. Below, you’ll find confirmed dates for titles coming to Sony’s PS4 and PS4 Pro; Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X, Nintendo’s Switch and 3DS, and PC gaming through both Windows 10 and Steam. We’ll be sure to keep this list updated as the months go by and as release dates are announced. If you have a favorite indie game with a confirmed release date, be sure to let us know and we’ll add it to the list!

Check out our video game release dates calendar below! And for easy access to see the games coming in the months ahead, be sure to use these links: