Storytelling has always played an important role in video games. Having a story gives players a reason to play and motivation to succeed. In the earliest days of gaming, this motivation had to be found on the side of the arcade cabinet, but over time, developers have been able to integrate layered and compelling narratives directly into their games.

As video games began to include more complex narratives, characters were given voices to assist with storytelling. Then, as plots became even more complex, performances followed suit, leading to the modern era where video games contain performances and tell stories that rival, and sometimes even surpass, major Hollywood films.

10 'Portal 2' (2011)

Developed by Valve

Close

In most games, players are rewarded for completing challenges and progressing further. In The Legend of Zelda, as players explore dungeons, they are rewarded with helpful items that help them progress, and in Doom, players gain weapons and upgrades for disposing of demons. Meanwhile, in Portal, when players complete a puzzle, they are rewarded with dialogue from GLaDOS (Ellen McLain).

GLaDOS is the highlight of the first Portal, and McLain's robotic, yet incredibly snarky performance immediately solidified her as one of gaming's most memorable antagonists. Portal 2 was released a few years later and featured the return of McLain, while also adding Stephen Merchant to the cast as the comically bumbling Wheatley, and J. K. Simmons as Cave Johnson, who's famous lemon rant perfectly embodies the hilarious humor found in both games. The comedic performances in Portal 2 genuinely rival those of some of Hollywood's best comedies, making it easy to see why, 13 years later, fans are still hoping for a third entry to the franchise.

Portal 2 is available to buy on Steam in the U.S.

BUY ON STEAM

9 'Batman: Arkham Knight' (2015)

Developed by Rocksteady Studios

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

For years, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill had been giving life to Batman and the Joker across a wide number of film, video game, and television productions, but one of the best stories featuring the famous duo was the Arkham trilogy. These three games told an interesting story that heavily focused on the relationship between the two iconic characters, but their performances shined the most in the third entry, Batman: Arkham Knight.

In Arkham Knight, the Joker is already dead. Instead, Hamill's iteration of the Clown Prince lives rent-free in Bruce Wayne's head, taunting him each step of the way, proving to be an antagonistic force, even from beyond the grave. While Hamill's performances in both preceding games were fantastic on their own, Knight allowed him to reach new highs. The same can be said for Conroy's role, with this being one of his better performances as Wayne. In all honesty, the Arkham trilogy as a whole could have made a fantastic series of films.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

8 'L.A. Noire' (2011)

Developed by Team Bondi

Image via Rockstar Games

As the technology in video games has improved, so too have the acting performances. Certain advancements have allowed different aspects of an actor's performance to be captured in new and exciting ways, and L.A. Noire was one of the first to show off just how well a game could capture an actor's facial movements.

In L.A. Noire, players control Cole Phelps (Aaron Staton), an officer working his way up the ranks of the LAPD in Los Angeles in the '40s. In each case, players interrogate witnesses and potential suspects, choosing whether to accept their testimonies, press for more information, or to directly accuse them of lying. Many of the decisions that players make are based on the performances of the actors involved. Sometimes these decisions are based on the actors' vocal performance, but players also have to keep a close eye on the eyes and facial movements of interrogation subjects both while they testify and after, as even a small glance in the opposite direction can give away that someone isn't telling the full truth. Not every performance has aged perfectly, but the game is still a technical marvel with some impressively detailed performances.

L.A. Noire is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

7 'God of War' (2018)

Developed by Santa Monica Studio

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recasting a beloved character can be a risky move, whether it be in movies or in video games. Sometimes a new actor just doesn't bring the same magic to a role that made fans fall in love with the character to begin with. So it would be understandable if, after spending eight years with Terrence C. Carson's portrayal of Kratos, some God of War fans were hesitant to be excited when they heard that the role would be given to Christopher Judge for 2018's continuation of the franchise.

But any potential anxieties would have been erased when God of War was finally released. Judge nails playing an older version of Kratos that's given more depth through his relationship with his son, Atreus (Sunny Suljic). He brings a gruffer, more experienced edge to the character that is more than appropriate for this story. Ultimately, Judge's performance was critically acclaimed, and it even netted him a nomination for Best Performance at the 2018 Game Awards.

God of War is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

6 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' (2016)

Developed by Naughty Dog

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

It takes a lot to be a great adventure hero. Obviously, it's important for a hero to have cool, flashy moments, but it's equally important for one to show vulnerability. Indiana Jones' best attribute was never his cool demeanor; it was that he showed genuine emotion in the face of danger. It seems that the writers at Naughty Dog understood this when they were creating Uncharted series protagonist Nathan Drake, giving actor Nolan North plenty of material to craft a compelling adventurer.

North's portrayal of Nathan Drake includes an amount of vulnerability that is comparable to Indiana Jones, especially in Uncharted's fourth entry. Players see and control Nathan as he pulls off a wide variety of death-defying feats, but at no point does he ever seem cocky, making him more relatable to audiences. He's also given real, human issues, like in a scene where his wife, Elena (Emily Rose), is upset to learn that Nathan never told her that he has a brother. They have a confrontation that is perfectly acted, and played completely straight, giving more humanity to Nathan, and reminding players of what makes him such a compelling protagonist.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

5 'The Last of Us' (2013)

Developed by Naughty Dog

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

As is the case with many Hollywood films, a good, story-driven video game can sink or swim based on its cast alone. The Last of Us is the perfect example of a game that needed a strong cast in order to be remembered. Luckily, as its legacy can attest, the game features two stellar performances from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The plot of The Last of Us requires its leads to steadily develop an affinity for each other over the course of the game's playtime. Initially, Joel is merely guiding Ellie from one location to the next, making it explicitly clear that this is just a job to him. But as time goes on, both characters are given a tremendous amount of depth that is masterfully portrayed by both actors, and they slowly begin to care for each other. By the end, they develop an incredibly strong bond, with their story making such an impression on audiences that the game was recently made into an incredibly faithful television series.

The Last of Us is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

4 'Max Payne 3' (2012)

Developed by Rockstar Studios

Image via Rockstar Games

In 2001, players were introduced to Max Payne (James McCaffrey), a man haunted by the death of his wife and baby. Throughout the original Max Payne and its sequel, the tortured antihero won over fans due to both the depth that he was given through the game's story, and McCaffrey's excellent performance. But his finest moments came in the series' third entry.

Max Payne 3 was released nine years after Max Payne 2, with development being headed by Rockstar Games instead of Remedy Entertainment as it had been in the past. Luckily, Rockstar had McCaffrey reprise his role, this time also allowing him to provide Max's likeness and motion capture performance. McCaffrey absolutely kills it as an older, wearier version of Payne, usually drunk or hungover, and with nothing left to lose. While the game's narrative split the fanbase, anyone who played it could still agree that McCaffrey is one of gaming's best performers.

Max Payne 3 is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

3 'Grand Theft Auto V' (2013)

Developed by Rockstar North

Image via Rockstar Games

When Rockstar began casting major Hollywood names like Ray Liotta and Samuel L. Jackson in their Grand Theft Auto series, fans began to have higher expectations of the performances in their games. Each GTA since this trend started has featured increasingly memorable performances, culminating in the series' most recent release, Grand Theft Auto V, which features some of the most memorable performances in gaming.

GTA V features three protagonists; there's level-headed gang member Franklin (Shawn Fonteno), retired career criminal Michael (Ned Luke), and psychopathic drug lord Trevor (Steven Ogg). While Fonteno has moments of greatness as the plot's straight man, Luke and Ogg are the real highlights. Luke is able to give a surprising amount of depth to Michael, the first Grand Theft Auto protagonist with a family, while Ogg is a great source of tension as the terrifying Trevor. His performance is explosive, completely selling Trevor's unpredictable nature, and making him the series' standout protagonist.

Grand Theft Auto V is available to buy on Steam in the U.S.

BUY ON STEAM

2 'Alan Wake 2' (2023)

Developed by Remedy Entertainment

Image via Remedy Entertainment

From the release of 2001's Max Payne, which featured graphic novel-styled cutscenes that enhanced the game's neo-noir aesthetic, all the way up to 2019's Control, which seamlessly integrated live-action footage into its gameplay, Remedy Entertainment has been experimenting with alternative forms of storytelling in its video games. In many ways, their most recent project, Alan Wake 2, feels like the culmination of every single one of those experiments.

The fact that Remedy games focus so heavily on their storytelling necessitates strong performances, and luckily, Alan Wake 2 is full of them. The title character is once again brought to life by both Ilkka Villi, providing Alan's physical performance and likeness, and Matthew Porretta, who lends him his voice. Their co-performance is flawless, with Villi's physical performance combining perfectly with Porretta's vocal one, to create an exceedingly compelling, but also very flawed, protagonist. Melanie Liburd is just as great as new co-protagonist and FBI Agent Saga Anderson, as is James McCaffrey, who plays the Max Payne-like Alex Casey, Saga's partner. This game highlights just how good both narrative storytelling, and performances have gotten in video games, while also being a tough achievement to top. Here's hoping Alan's story is able to transition well to the big screen.

Alan Wake 2 is available to buy on the Epic Games Store in the U.S.

BUY ON EPIC GAMES STORE

1 'Red Dead Redemption 2' (2018)

Developed by Rockstar Games

Image via Rockstar Games

While Rockstar has always excelled at delivering extremely compelling narratives in their games, Red Dead Redemption 2 is on a whole other level. Taking place before the events of the first game, it tells the story of Arthur Morgan (Roger Clark), an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang, a group of criminals on the run from the law after a failed heist. For years, Morgan's mentor has been the leader of the gang, Dutch van der Linde (Benjamin Byron Davis), but as things get increasingly more chaotic, Arthur begins to question their way of life.

Arthur's transformation is one of the best story arcs in any video game, due in large part to the strength of Roger Clark's performance. Clark makes the remorseful killer shockingly empathetic, which is no small feat considering how many acts of violence he commits throughout the course of the game's hefty playtime. Benjamin Byron Davis also deserves a ton of credit for his performance as Dutch. It is incredibly interesting to watch his character's veneer fall over the course of the game, as it becomes increasingly clear that Dutch is losing control over the situation. Quite simply, the performances in Red Dead Redemption 2 aren't just some of the greatest performances in video games, but they're some of the greatest performances in any entertainment medium.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Video Game Movie Adaptations, Ranked