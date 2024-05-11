Video game adaptations have been all the rage lately, ranging from massively successful movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Uncharted to critically acclaimed series like The Last of Us and Fallout. It's quickly become the new golden goose that nearly every other studio is jumping on now that video game content doesn't have this negative stigma and the multitude of available franchises and IP are ripe for the picking. It's no wonder that some of the biggest names out there, including The Legend of Zelda, God of War, Minecraft, and Final Fantasy, have adaptations in the works.

However, even beyond the already announced films and series in the works, there is near limitless potential for the types of stories and characters that can make the jump from video games to the big screen. From massive franchises with countless games and stories to individual games that would work perfectly for the cinematic medium, there's a good case for just about any video game to make it to the big screen. Some are certainly more likely than others, but certain video games are perfect for a movie adaptation, to the point where it's outright bizarre it hasn't happened yet.

10 'Dark Souls'

Debut Game: 'Dark Souls' (2011)

Easily one of the most defining and influential game series of recent memory, Dark Souls is a series of dark fantasy action role-playing games with a large emphasis on overarching lore and incredible difficulty. Their playstyle revolutionized and created an entire subgenre of games known as "soulslike," but it's the overarching stories and novels' worth of backstory that have kept fans in love with the series.

There would unquestionably be an audience that would fall head over heels for an adaptation of some of the series' most pivotal and important moments, even to those who aren't as well-versed in the game's universe. The dark fantasy aesthetic also lends itself perfectly to an adaptation, giving a chance to bring the many monsters and creatures to life in highly inventive ways. One can imagine that the film would play in a similar realm to a film like The Green Knight, balancing its dark fantasy setting with themes of looming death and destruction.

9 'Heavy Rain'

Debut Game: 'Heavy Rain' (2010)

One of the biggest names when it comes to immersive storytelling in gaming and branching-path stories, Heavy Rain was highly revolutionary for its era, with never-before-seen depth and some of the best graphics possible. The game has the player control four different protagonists as they are each closely involved with the mystery of the Origami Killer, a serial killer who uses extended periods of rainfall to drown his victims. The game quickly caught on because of its interactive nature, where players chose the actions of the characters and, in turn, where the story would go.

A movie based on Heavy Rain would certainly become one of the best psychological thrillers in modern cinema.

It's interesting to imagine how a Heavy Rain film would be adapted, whether it simply sticks to the main story or finds a way to include a wide variety of different branches and story beats at once. Still, it's hard to deny the potential that Heavy Rain would have on the big screen, as it's still an icon of the medium nearly 15 years after its release. A movie based on this groundbreaking game would certainly become one of the best psychological thrillers in modern cinema.

8 'Pikmin'

Debut Game: 'Pikmin' (2001)

One of the cutest Nintendo franchises out there, the Pikmin series follows the adventurous space captain Olimar after he finds himself stranded in a strange, unknown world. In an effort to leave the planet, he finds himself teaming up with and amassing an army of alien creatures known as Pikmin, who help him defeat enemies and carry objects back to his ship. The series has continuously been a fan-favorite for Nintendo, with the most recent game in the series, Pikmin 4, being a massive success and the best-selling game in the series.

Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie, it seems like it's only the beginning for Nintendo franchises to get film adaptations. Of their franchises that haven't been adapted yet, Pikmin would be a great fit for the silver screen, as it's simplistic enough with its cute character designs and potential for misadventures that could easily result in a great family movie. Nintendo has already experimented with animated Pikmin stories in the past with a trio of short films made to promote Pikmin 3.

7 'Pokémon: Mystery Dungeon'

Debut Game: 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red and Blue Rescue Team' (2005)

Pokémon has seen a multitude of film adaptations over the years, ranging from the recent live-action blockbuster Detective Pikachu to all the anime movies featuring Ash Ketchum and his friends. Still, one spin-off that would make for a perfect film adaptation is the widely beloved Pokémon: Mystery Dungeon series, which follows teams of talking Pokémon teams as they navigate dungeons for quests and loot. While seemingly innocuous, the series has attained legendary status among fans due to having easily the best storylines in the entire franchise.

Aside from having exceptional stories that would work great in a feature film, Pokémon: Mystery Dungeon is distinctly different from every other Pokémon film adaptation, following groups of talking Pokémon and no on-screen humans. Also, the existence of Detective Pikachu shows that they are willing to go the extra mile and adapt seemingly obscure Pokémon spin-offs into films, so it makes sense that one of the most beloved spin-offs would get its time in the spotlight.

6 'Dead Rising'

Debut Game: 'Dead Rising' (2006)

Zombie movies were one of the biggest trends of the late 2000s and 2010s; one game series that was relatively early to the punch and helped kickstart the trend was Dead Rising. The first game follows journalist Frank West as he is airdropped into a large shopping mall overrun with zombies with no other option but to use everything surrounding him to fight back. Simultaneously, he is doing everything he can to uncover the mystery of the outbreak, who caused it, and how to stop it.

The worldbuilding in the Dead Rising sequels is where the true cinematic potential of the series lies.

While the first game plays its cards a little too closely to already existing zombie media like Dawn of the Dead, it's the worldbuilding in the sequels where the true cinematic potential in the series lies. Dead Rising has a highly unique take on a zombie-infested world, following a capitalistic society and government that has adapted to zombie outbreaks, with protests for zombie rights and daily injections to stop them from turning. While the series has technically been adapted to film in the past, it follows generic original characters and fails to recapture the magic and nuance of the original's story and worldbuilding.

5 'Dead Space'

Debut Game: 'Dead Space' (2008)