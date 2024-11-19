Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animated film studio known for producing hit after hit, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. Each frame of their films is crafted with love and care, and their stories cover a wide array of topics, from whimsical adventures filled with glee and bliss to dark and harrowing tragedies about very real issues. Moreover, the studio is behind some timeless gems, including the Oscar-winning Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron.

Ghibli has sort of developed a unique and instantly recognizable style over the years that is absolutely unmistakable. As it happens, there have been a lot of video games that have also utilized a similar style, going for the same overall feel of Ghibli's films. Whether because of their artistry or narrative, these video games are not only feasts for the eyes and fun adventures, but they would also probably make brilliant Ghibli films, assuming the studio is willing to take the reins on them.

10 'Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons' (2013)

Studio: Starbreeze Studios

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has the player assume control of two siblings: an older brother named Naia and a younger brother named Naiee. Or at least, that is what their names are inferred to be because everyone in the game speaks a made-up language, so it's never quite clear what they're saying. What is known about the plot is that their mother tragically drowned some time ago, and their father has become gravely ill, which prompts the two to embark on a journey across the land to retrieve the sap from the Tree of Life and heal their father.

Each brother has a distinct personality and abilities, making for a cooperative experience with only one player, though the game's remake allows two-player co-op. The wondrous sights, strange creatures, and emotional moments the Brothers experience make it a cinematic marvel, one with all the whimsical energy typically expected of a Ghibli film. The game also has one of the cruelest, most heartbreaking endings in any game ever and is a deeply emotional story despite the characters' dialogue being indecipherable. It's beautiful, artsy, and emotionally taxing, making it an ideal choice for a Ghibli movie. In fact, the game's director happens to be a film director, too, so the entire game is set up like a movie and only takes about two and a half hours to beat.

9 'Valiant Hearts: The Great War' (2014)

Studio: Ubisoft Montpellier

Valiant Hearts: The Great War was created in honor of the 100th anniversary of the First World War. As such, the game takes place during the bloody conflict and follows a married couple named Marie and Karl. The two live in France, but upon the outbreak of war, Karl is deported by the French government and separated from his love. He is then drafted into the war to fight for Germany. Despite his age, Emile, Marie's father, volunteers for the war effort to try and find Karl and ensure he survives.

Along the way, Emile meets Walt, a helpful Doberman Pinscher dog, Anna, a Belgian nurse and taxi driver, and Freddie, a Black American volunteer in the French Army who enlists following his wife's death in a German bombing raid. Though the atmosphere is oppressive, the characters try and maintain a positive attitude, but this begins to wane as the horrors of war increase tenfold. With its heart-wrenching ending, limited violence, and animated style, it would be easy for Studio Ghibli to tackle this one. They've done some animated war movies before, like Grave of the Fireflies, so Valiant Hearts certainly wouldn't be out of the question.

8 'Concrete Genie' (2019)

Studio: Pixelopus

Concrete Genie takes place in the fictional town of Denska, which has been reduced to a state of perpetual melancholy following a catastrophic oil spill in the harbor and an emerging new evil called the Darkness, created due to negative emotions. In this depressing city, a boy named Ash finds a magic paintbrush that allows all of his paintings to come to life, helping him restore color to the city and battle the darkness.

Concrete Genie's core themes of the narrative, as well as the colorful aesthetic, have Studio Ghibli written all over it.

Concrete Genie is a heartwarming tale of childhood creativity and boundless imagination, with Ash determined to restore Denska to the bright, happy town that he knew in his childhood. There are some emotional moments, but there's nothing overly heavy. Above all, it is a story about creativity and individuality and allows players to express themselves through the game's drawing mechanic. The core themes of the narrative, as well as the colorful aesthetic, have Studio Ghibli written all over it, especially with the friendly creatures that Ash creates through his paintings.

7 'Machinarium' (2009)

Machinarium: Amanita Design

Machinarium occurs in the city of the same name, where everybody is a robot. The player assumes the role of Josef, a downtrodden robot who runs into misfortune after misfortune and is widely disliked by the rest of the city for no apparent reason. Josef accidentally stumbles upon a plot by a criminal syndicate to take over the city; though he is small and unassuming, he makes every effort to stop this nefarious scheme.

Players can't help but feel bad for the unconventionally adorable Josef, especially with how much he's bullied. The art style may not scream "Ghibli" at first glance, but the story and central narrative certainly do, with the game relying on outwitting enemies rather than using violence. The city of Machinarium is also really unique, if pretty dystopic, but Josef maintains a positive attitude despite his poor luck and low standing in society. There is whimsy there, even if everything seems dark and depressing, and it would certainly make for an interesting Ghibli film. Indeed, many of Studio Ghibli's best movies deal with the darker side of life.

6 'Sable' (2021)

Studio: Shedworks

Sable actually has no real narrative that is discernible through main quests or anything. Instead, it is a game that allows players to go at a pick their own pace and explore the ruins of a lost civilization on a sweet hoverbike. Side quests are present, which often reveal tidbits of the world's past and lore, but for the most part, Sable is entirely free, allowing players to experience the world of Midden at their discretion.

Thus, Sable would make for a great movie where nothing happens. Moreover, the game really evokes Studio Ghibli in its science-fantasy setting, bright colors, and painting-esque visuals. Even if Midden is a ruin, it is majestic and jaw-dropping in its unorthodox beauty, encouraging viewers to find the wonder in even the most unexpected of places.

5 'Endling: Extinction is Forever' (2022)

Studio: Herobeat Studios

Endling: Extinction is Forever is an indie game where players assume the control of a mother fox who spends much of the winter foraging or hunting for food to feed her newborn pups. Meanwhile, the threat of human industrialization looms in the background. This game really emphasizes how dangerous the life of a wild animal can really be, not just because of human threats but because of potential predators, too.

The game is set in a dystopian world ravaged by excessive pollution, which adds to the danger and causes a human scavenger to abduct one of the pups. This leads to a mad scramble across the woodlands to find the pup while aided by a few other friendly animals and even a friendly human. The ending can be either happy or sad depending on certain actions taken, but the game's heartfelt, environmental, and important message, combined with its cartoony yet beautiful visuals, make it an ideal candidate for a Studio Ghibli film.

4 'Journey' (2012)

Studio: Thatgamecompany

Not a single line of dialogue is spoken in Journey, but amazingly, it doesn't detract at all from its emotional impact. The main character is a nameless, robed figure who begins a long, arduous trek to a mountain peak, passing through a decimated kingdom along the way. The realm was ruined due to the rise of machines and is the robed figure's former home; thus, walking through it is kind of jarring, with the subtext about the rise of technology being pretty apparent.

The game truly does feel like the player is going on a spiritual and emotional journey. What's extra unique is that at the end, names are displayed of all the other players who were playing the game along with you. Though this part might be hard to adapt to film, the emotions and the original message are textbook Ghibli, with the vivid and fleshed-out environments paving the way for what could be a gorgeously animated movie.

3 'Ōkami' (2006)

Studio: Clover Studio

Right away, Ōkami's woodcut visuals are highly reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. In this artsy adventure game, gamers play as Ōkami Amaterasu, the sun goddess, who takes the form of a white wolf. Diving deep into elements of Japanese folklore, a warrior who believes the folklore to be hogwash frees the demonic entity Orochi, which causes a wood sprite to reawaken Ōkami Amaterasu to combat the rising evil.

The art style of the game is nothing short of stunning, resembling a Japanese ink-wash painting and delivering a sweeping narrative of the ages-long battle between good and evil in Japanese mythos. Having a mythical white wolf as the protagonist is refreshing and new, and each moment of the game is consistently awe-inspiring. As for becoming a Studio Ghibli film, the game has basically written (and drawn) itself and is commonly paralleled with several Ghibli films.

2 'The Last Guardian' (2016)

Platform: PS4

The Last Guardian is the long-awaited threequel to the classic PS2 titles Shadow of the Colossus and Ico. All three games are set in the same fantastical universe, but each bears a distinct visual style and emotional toll. The Last Guardian has players take up the mantle of an unnamed boy in a sparsely inhabited world who meets a half-bird/half-dog sort of creature named Trico. The story is framed through the flashbacks of an old man who narrates his adventures as a child.

Initially, Trico steals the boy away from his village, but the two actually end up becoming real friends. Their unconventional friendship sees them through many dangerous obstacles, and it's truly heartwarming to boot, proving that friendship knows no boundaries. A tale of childhood innocence and companionship in the face of adversity and social ostracization, the strange and majestic sights of The Last Guardian would look beautiful in a Ghibli film, and the storylines up with a lot of the core values of the studio's other movies.

1 'Ori and the Blind Forest' (2015)

Platforms: PC/XBO/Switch

Ori and the Blind Forest evokes the feel of the classic Ghibli flick My Neighbor Totoro, with the main character, Ori, being adopted by a forest creature named Naru. Naru feels much the same as Totoro himself — they are shaped like friends, so to speak, and their large, cuddly bodies and kind natures just make the viewer/player want to give them a hug. Ori is pretty adorable, too, and has the role of a guardian spirit tasked with protecting the spiritual balance of the forest. This balance is under threat from a rising evil, so Ori must do his duty and take this threat down.

The animation style of this game is beautifully done, using a lot of bright and dark colors, but even these don't always feel threatening, instead embodying the tranquility of the night. A Studio Ghibli film of Ori and the Blind Forest is absolutely warranted with how light-hearted and meaningful it is, with many themes of love and friendship taking centre stage.

