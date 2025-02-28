Video game adaptations have been in a slightly healthier place during the 2020s so far, at least compared to how many of them turned out a few years/decades ago. 1993’s bizarre Super Mario Bros. set something of a precedent, maybe, but it did show that most video games, if successful enough, could have movie adaptations attempted. And, to the property’s credit, 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie did end up being more of a crowd-pleaser.

Anyway, that’s all to say that it’s hard to say some video games will never get movie adaptations, but the following probably won’t for the foreseeable future. Some of these might be too complex to get condensed into a single movie, some lack stories in the traditional sense, and others will likely always just work better as video games. Also, some have had attempts at adaptations get stuck in development hell, increasing the chances of movies never coming out. All this could age badly in time (if any movie adaptations do end up coming out), but hey, that’s life, and these words are regrettably confined to the year 2025.

10 'Metal Gear Solid' (1998)

Developed by Konami Computer Entertainment Japan

Image via Konami

Here’s the part where Metal Gear Solid would get summarized and/or explained in a sentence or two, but that’s pretty much impossible to do here. This wasn’t the first Metal Gear game, but it was an introduction to the series for many, and various sequels and spin-offs released in its wake have gotten progressively wilder, less predictable, and more distinctly Hideo Kojima-esque, for better or worse.

Speaking of Hideo Kojima, he’s talked about Metal Gear Solid being adapted for the big screen as far back as 2008, and there are still steps being taken to have such a film come out. It would have to be pretty streamlined or small-scale, because encapsulating all the madness of this series (or even just one game in the series) would be difficult, especially if one doesn’t want to make something potentially unwatchable for general audiences.

9 'Pac-Man' (1980)

Developed by Namco

Image via Namco

Pac-Man has shown up in other movies before, but having a film based entirely around the character probably wouldn’t work for hopefully obvious reasons. There’s nothing by way of a narrative in the original arcade game, and even then, it’s hard to work out the kind of logic in the game’s world, or imagine what exists – or if anything exists – outside the maze that the ghosts chase your character around.

Maybe putting a horror spin on Pac-Man would be the only way to tackle it, since the enemies are ghosts, and if recreated realistically, there could be something scary about getting chased around a maze by supernatural entities. There might also be something intriguingly absurd about a “Pac-Man horror movie” that could attract attention, but it’s probably not going to ever happen.

8 'Myst' (1993)

Developed by Cyan

Image via Broderbund

Myst has very little going for it on the story front, perhaps even more so than the likes of Pac-Man and other early video games that were designed to be played in arcades. What Myst does have, though, is an intriguing and (for the time) fully realized world and atmosphere in spades, considering the whole game involves exploring a strange island and completing a series of puzzles.

An arthouse kind of film tackling the sort of feel Myst does might be cool, but working out how to replicate the feel of this game in a way that also tells something of a traditional/cinematic story would be challenging. Also, even though the game’s more than 30 years old, it still has a certain power as a unique playing experience, so a film version might well feel unnecessary and/or ruin the magic.

7 'Tetris' (1985)

Developed by Alexey Pajitnov

Image via Tetris Holding, LLC

There was a movie called Tetris released in 2023, but it was a biographical film about the creation of the game itself (and the drama surrounding that process), rather than an adaptation of Tetris. Honestly, how could you make a game about Tetris, as it currently stands? The game involves a bunch of differently-shaped blocks falling from the sky, and you have to twist them around as they fall, with perfectly lined-up roles then disappearing, and the game continuing.

You'd have to get pretty abstract or otherwise add a whole lot to this core mechanic if making a genuine Tetris movie, and even then, would it be worth it? Probably not. That doesn’t take away from how good Tetris is for the sort of game it is, but it really doesn’t need to exist outside the world of gaming.

6 'Shadow of the Colossus' (2005)

Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment Japan

Image via Sony Computer Entertainment

There was once news surrounding Andrés Muschietti directing a film version of Shadow of the Colossus, but that was more than a decade ago now, putting the likelihood of it happening in some more doubt. Again, never shouldn’t ever be said, given how many unlikely video games have received movie adaptations, but the game’s been out for a while, the development’s taken its time, and the game itself would be challenging to adapt.

That being said, no one’s going to deny Shadow of the Colossus is cinematic and visually spectacular in a way that’s pretty astounding for something originally released on the PS2. Depicting the world of this game in live-action while doing it justice would be breathtaking, but adding a conventional narrative that goes beyond “young man traverses a strange environment and sometimes kills large monsters” might undo some of the magic.

5 'Left 4 Dead' (2008)

Developed by Valve South

Image via Valve

You couldn’t escape zombies if you were a horror movie fan in the 2000s, which was probably the most fruitful decade of all for that brand of horror. There were unapologetically fun zombie movies, zombie movies not made in America, and horrendously depressing zombie movies. Television went all in on zombies, too, and the gaming landscape was pretty damn populated with them, too.

Of all the zombie games out there, few were as thrilling and continually replayable as Left 4 Dead, which had simple yet satisfying gameplay, and a small number of levels that could never be played the same way twice, thanks to how dynamic the game’s acclaimed AI director was, and the fact that Left 4 Dead prioritized co-op, too. Each campaign intends to mirror typical zombie movie narratives, too, but they are pretty streamlined and by the numbers, so at best, a Left 4 Dead movie would probably just feel like another generic (though possibly watchable) zombie film, and there are arguably already enough of them.

4 'BioShock Infinite' (2013)

Developed by Irrational Games