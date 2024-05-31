VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Returns to TV in First 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Trailer Mayor of Kingstown (2021) By Collider Staff Published 2 hours ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email Is sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Collider account Your browser does not support the video tag. The Paramount+ series returns in June. Trailers Mayor of Kingstown (2021) Close Your changes have been saved Email Is sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow