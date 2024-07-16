The Big Picture Upcoming horror film "Video Killed The Radio Star" adds stars Harriet Cains and Luke Brandon Field to the cast, set in 1979.

Director Brad Watson leads the film, exploring 1970s music video popularity as a threat to traditional radio broadcasts.

Harriet Cains and Luke Brandon Field have appeared in various projects, aiming to break out as big-time superstars.

An upcoming period piece and horror film just added two stars to its call sheet. A new report from Deadline revealed that Harriet Cains and Luke Brandon Field will star in the horror movie Video Killed The Radio Star, which is set in 1979. Cains is best known for her work in Bridgerton, the Netflix original series which has been dominating streaming charts since the last four episodes of Season 3 premiered more than a month ago on June 13. As for Field, he's best known for his role in Interview with the Vampire, and has also starred in Jojo Rabbit and The Flash.

Video Killed The Radio Star comes from director Brad Watson, who most recently directed the Daniel Stisen-led action movie The Siege, which sits at a 42% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. He also helmed Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, which is currently streaming on Prime Video and stars Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox. The script for Video Killed The Radio Star comes from Ben Charles Edwards and Kirsty Bell, and will follow the rising popularity of music videos in the late 1970s and early 1980s which many viewed as a threat to traditional radio broadcasts, and production for the film began on July 8 in London. The Beatles released a song with the same name as the film in 1979.

What Else Have Harriet Cains and Luke Brandon Field Been In?

Close

While Cains is best known for playing Philipa Featherington in Bridgerton, she's also appeared in a slew of other projects since she began her acting career just over 10 years ago. She has accrued quite the experience as a television performer, also playing small roles in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Urban Myths, and Marcella in just the last few years.

As for Field, he's been busy of late with his aforementioned roles in Interview with the Vampire and The Flash, but has also made a name for himself in other projects such as Serpentine, No Way Out, and All for Nikki. While perhaps neither Cains nor Field are household names, starring in a horror film with the same name as the Beatles' song could be just the project they need to break out and become big-time superstars.

Video Killed The Radio Star does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Cains in Bridgerton, now streaming only on Netflix.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen

WATCH ON NETFLIX